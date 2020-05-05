a-lucky-charm-jewel,-like-meghan-markle

Meghan Markle loves to pay homage to her family through precious little dedications. In the past, in fact, she had worn the necklace with the A by Archie and the pendant with his dedication of love to Harry.

Even in quarantine, she showed herself to her fans a few times and, on both occasions, she wanted to have a lucky charm in the form of a jewel with her. Small, discreet but full of meaning. In the pre-recorded interview with Good Morning America , in which he introduced the documentary Elephant of Disney + of which she is the narrator, sported two charms representing the zodiac signs of her husband and son.

Photo Getty Images

Instead, in connection via Instagram with the association of which she is godmother, Smart Works , Meghan instead exhibited a necklace with the eye of Allah as a pendant , a symbol that protects against negative energies.

View this post on Instagram “It's been such an honor to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they've been doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring. “- a message to our clients from the Duchess of Sussex. ⠀ Since moving to a virtual service six weeks ago we have delivered 200 hours of support to our clients. ⠀ From the volunteers who have been delivering coaching online to the staff working behind the scenes to make everything run smoothly – the energy, passion and commitment has been overwhelming. ⠀ We couldn't do this without the support of our community and on the 27 th March we were honored that our patron, The Duchess of Sussex kindly volunteered some time to speak with one of our clients ahead of her interview, offering words of advice and encouragement. During the session the Duchess praised her for being “such a beacon of hope” and “focusing on getting through this”. ⠀ When asked about her patronage she said, “it s a pleasure to support them, you see how great they do and how many people they help and that's what it's all about. I've been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it's an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you. ” ⠀ After her session with the Duchess our client had this to say: ⠀ “I just wanted to say a big 'thank you' to you, the Duchess and the whole team at Smart Works for making this possible for women all around the UK, because to see such work is truly inspiring and uplifting. And thank you for the super useful interview tips – I will be using them for years to come !. ” Smart The Smart Works service is available for any woman who is unemployed and has a confirmed job interview, referrals are made by our employment support partners including women's charities and Job Center Plus. Our mission is to help anyone who needs it, no matter the circumstances . A post shared by Smart Works (@smartworkscharity) on Apr 29, 2020 at 6: 00 am PDT

Not a novelty for Meghan who, even in past public appearances, has always combined a lucky charm with her looks , such as the hand of Fatima and the four-leaf clover. Moreover, even if far from court life, it does not have a moment of peace between gossip and accusations by its (numerous) haters. And, like any “common mortal”, it tries to attract positive vibrations to itself also through precious talismans. So why not imitate her, wearing a lucky jewel, especially in this period in which a bit of luck certainly doesn't hurt.

In the gallery we collected both the jewels worn by the Duchess and our selection of amulets . They bring a good mood, are cool to wear and drive away the bad energies that surround us.

READ ALSO

The bag and the waist: what the real ones hold in their hands

READ ALSO

Lady Diana's style is more current than ever (and the spring parades show it)