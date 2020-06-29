a-night-of-music-and-art-at-the-arena-di-verona

The performance at the Arena di Verona opened the calendar of events of Panorama, format created by Benny Benassi and Free Event to bring the music of the Italian DJ, awarded with two Grammy Awards, to the most representative places and fascinating of our country. An exciting journey to discover Italy, aimed at turning the spotlight on its riches and the artistic and cultural heritage it enjoys.

The first suggestive performance, embraced by the enchanting Arena, saw Benny Benassi accompanied by the notes of Dardust, Italian pianist, author and exceptional producer.

During the live set the Albanian painter and sculptor Agron Hoti laid a huge white square canvas on the sand, then covered in black to obtain, by contrast, a clear sphere in the center. Almost as if a painted moon is reflected in the sand of the Arena. From the work of art, with a total size of approximately 400 square meters, approximately 250 will be obtained unique pieces.

«We have received and welcomed with great pleasure the proposal for this event, promoted by Giuliano Occhipinti and which ideally completes a trilogy of initiatives from the Arena of Verona which accompanied the Italians during the emergency period health: the nightly and elegant live performance of Diodato for Europe Shine A Light and the extraordinary performance in full light of the Italian anthem by Vittorio Grigolo for the Republic Day. Furthermore, the work of art created on this occasion by Agron Hoti will be charity, started by the Artists with a first donation of 20. 000 euro in favor of the project New Poverty of the Municipality of Verona , initiative strongly desired by the Veronese Senator Stefano Bertacco, who recently passed away »says Gianmarco Mazzi, general and artistic director of Arena di Verona Srl.

After the Arena di Verona, the next Panorama events will be in Venice and Rome. Each episode, directed by Frame Dealer, will be online on the social platforms of the DJ.