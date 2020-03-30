a-rai-mediaset-event-after-the-emergency?-the-proposal-of-antonella-clerici-and-paolo-bonolis

In times of crisis, you need to be creative and build the foundation for what comes next. And so, during a direct Instagram from the Sdl account, the production company of Sonia Bruganelli, Antonella Clerici launches her proposal to her friend Paolo Bonolis: «When this period ends and we all shoot the television season together , it could be nice to do one thing together, Rai and Mediaset “. ” Let's work on it “, insists the presenter,” I work with Carlo Conti and you with Maria De Filippi “.

The idea is, of course, revolutionary and on paper it seems particularly tempting, above all because it would be for a common purpose: to join forces to give entertainment tout court between the faces of the Public Service and those of the Biscione.

Bonolis, however, goes there with lead feet: «It would be nice. I have proposed many times something where the two companies joined together, however, you know, we are the ones who have the pleasure of the show, the economic, business and political conflicts are one thing. Those don't have feelings, often »pricks Bonolis who still doesn't seem serene after the suspension of the unpublished episodes of Avanti another in favor of the replies. «In Mediaset there are some smart people, in this rather particular period the only person with whom I had an intense and important conversation was Alessandro Salem, an extremely smart person, prepared, attentive and respectful, but he does not he is the owner of the company, he is one of the top executives, but he must give an account to those who invest money “.

That the project of a common event between Rai and Mediaset will become reality is something that we will discover over time. It remains, however, that two conductors so well-run and loved by the public as Clerici and Bonolis have thrown the hook and who knows if the investors let themselves be persuaded to go along with this “madness”. In the meantime , between a memory of Sanremo and a somewhat wild Hugh Grant, Antonella and Paolo take the opportunity to talk about the historical projects that the public would like to review in their hands: The meaning of life and The proof of the cook . On the first Bonolis he is pessimistic: «Everyone asks me if I do it again, I have transferred this thought to them and they have difficulty in coping with a transmission like The meaning of life , because the second evening practically no longer exists, by now it is aired at 1 am and frankly, a broadcast that still has its costs, do it at one at night, it also loses commercial significance for the company. On the second, Clerici is categorical: « The Proof of the cook no, when you leave something, that's enough, it's a closed chapter of mine life. Instead, I would like to make a somewhat special cooking program, from my house in the woods. Returning to nature is important today. I'd like to do something inside nature, a kitchen not in a television studio. But I don't know where, nor how, or at what time, I don't know anything, it's an idea that has come down in the air “.

