a-robot-to-study-marine-animals,-without-stressing-them

A simple but very effective method to study jellyfish and other fragile aquatic animals under conditions more similar to natural ones

A miniature sea monster , with soft tentacles, and specially developed to cage small jellyfish. It is the latest creature created by a team of researchers working between the Wyss Institute, Harvard University and the American Museum of Natural History in New York, as reported in the pages of Current Biology , reference for scientists in the field.

It is a laboratory robot, built in an attempt to reproduce effective (but at the same time soft ) ways to study from near some categories of animals – such as jellyfish – fragile and at the same time very sensitive to stress when caught to be studied closely.

How can we say that what you see in this video is not, for these organisms, an instrument of torture? The researchers themselves explain it to us: it was enough to observe not so much the behavior of the jellyfish itself, which is difficult to interpret, but to investigate their genomics. The study of genes has made it possible to put in black and white, in particular, that jellyfish held by such soft robotic cages express genes that indicate a low level of stress compared to other capture systems used so far.

We therefore have a winner among the tools useful for studying marine animals up close, especially the most mysterious ones, which thus are not mistreated nor receive diagnosed falsified by stress levels. Let's see how it is done in this video, released by the institutes involved in the research.

(Credit video: Jason Jaacks / Credit image: Anand Varma)