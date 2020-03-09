a-“shop”-for-transgender-teenagers?-eva-robin's-thinks-so

The transgender theme is one of the most delicate ones : imagine a creature that faces the already complicated period of adolescence, in a body where it is not recognized . Imagine the path, his and his family's, when the coming out is inevitable. Leaving aside all the psychological difficulties and the necessary medical support, imagine the boy or girl struggling with the choice of clothes that suit his gender identity, his being, the fear of being in a shop and being judged, the fear of trying and trying clothes again knowing that your eyes are on you .

Also Nancy Dawson of Cincinnati, Ohio, mother of three ( in the photo above ), imagined all this and did thanks to his 15-year-old daughter, transgender, who at the age of 10 years told her not to be a boy, not to recognize himself in this genre. For some time Nancy dreamed of being able to help children in this phase, in the transition from an identity that is not theirs to one that makes them feel themselves . But with a demanding activity like his (from 15 years she has owned the salon of beauty for future brides, BrideFace ), organizing a shop in the house was impossible.

Then he sees online a meme of Tristan N. Vaught , transgender, activist, educator and founding director of the LGBTQ + Center at the University of Indiana, behind him a degree in Psychology, a master's degree in Studies on women, gender and sexuality at the University of Cincinnati, an idea in mind: to offer a sort of baby shower also to young transgender people . The two get in touch, Nancy clears the back room of her living room, Transform Cincy starts from there together with the support of Ella Fine , a very active trangender woman in the community of Cincinnati.

Transform Cincy is a non-profit organization that works to change the life of transgender children (6 – 18 years) through a simple but fundamental gesture: to put available a new wardrobe (for now from 6 to 18 years, but aims to expand the service to the over 18), which can adapt to their gender identity in one space inclusive and free of judgments . It is little more than a room used as a boutique, in some corner it has peeling walls, exposed bricks. But it is a sacred space.

A sanctuary where each item is free , the result of donations, so as not to weigh on the economy of young people or their families. There are volunteer stylists ready to help you. There is the hairdresser Bishop who offers cuts and hairstyles, there is the possibility of using psychological support … In short, support I practice at 360 degrees that, since last September, has made great strides , supporting many boys and girls and now looking for a new home, bigger and more welcoming.

Is it really such a serious problem among young transgender people to have a place where they can try and find suitable clothes, taking all the necessary time and serenity, without feeling the judgment of others? Why hasn't anyone come up with this idea yet in Italy? We asked Eva Robin’s , actress and show woman, who never had a problem telling how things are.

At Fashion Week finished (Eva walked in Milan for Marco Rambaldi ) explained to us that she really liked this project , she talked to us about what she thinks and we let her do it. Because in a society (and in an environment above all, that of fashion) that declares itself inclusive and that says it wants to break down gender differences, knowing how to listen and then accept the needs of those who must be “included” it is the first step to transform slogans into concrete and useful gestures .

Here is what Eve told us.

«When I started my transition from boy to girl, I never had this type of problem, I was never ashamed of having to choose clothes that I really felt were mine , I was already beardless and I had a female appearance. For years now, there have been two large fashion companies, Amen and P.A.R.O.S.H. who have been supplying me with clothes for broadcasts or public appearances. Also Diego Dolcini supplies footwear for the Mit , Movimento Identità Transsexual. I know I had a great fortune. When you realize that your gender identity does not match the actual one, is a very delicate and dramatic moment, you always hear criticisms and judgments about yourself , because you are the one enlarge them, it is your vision that is not yet clear that makes them even heavier. Why are you experimenting on yourself: there is a force that guides you but you do not know where it will lead you , if to change sex, if to a transvestism also fetishist as regards women's clothes “.

Eva Robin's continues: “ I had a warrior mother and a microcosm that supported me a lot : you take the first strength there. Then you must be free to experiment and experiment indefinitely, because you are discovering yourself too. So I applaud the idea of ​​this mother from Cincinnati, I find it a very powerful form of freedom and adhesion . Could this project take root in Italy? Why not! Let's not forget that we have the Mit ( ed. : non-profit association that defends and supports the rights of transsexuals, transvestites and transgenders. It is the first founded in Italy in 1979. (1994 the first advisory center in the world managed directly by transsexuals was inaugurated, thanks to the obtaining of a headquarters by the municipality of Bologna) “.

«It is a fundamental support for people who start this path and who need to be followed by endocrinologists, psychologists, doctors. But as regards clothing and the possibility of changing the way you enter society with clothes suited to your psyche in transformation, as happens to the caterpillars that become butterflies , I don't know such initiatives and knowing that something is moving is only good. It is true, in Italy we have always made two steps forward and two steps back, we are a country of ebbs and flows, but we cannot say that we have been retrograde and obtuse regarding certain topics “.

«In my opinion, if this project was adequately publicized, not only private individuals but also fashion brands would be interested . Just think of the same Vladimir Luxuria , who was the testimonial of a fashion brand and I myself dream of being a testimonial for a brand that has the courage to create a special line. Dedicating a space to young transgender people would be a very interesting and avant-garde initiative in our panorama , in which we are increasingly talking about inclusive fashion and less and less gender. Moving from words to deeds is essential to progress. And I am very confident “.