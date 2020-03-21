a-short-movie-against-hate-crimes

It's called B · 52 (from the cocktail which must his name to the bomber Boeing B – 52 used by the Americans in the Vietnam War to drop napalm bombs) the short movie made on the occasion of the International Day for the elimination of racial discrimination (21 March).

Set in the near future , the short – directed by the director Flavio Nani presented by The Big Now / mcgarrybowen , full-service creative agency of the Dentsu Aegis Network group, produced by the production house The Big Angle and sponsored by Amnesty International Italia – highlights some dynamics that are taking root in contemporary society.

Those who favor racial integration become a target to be eliminated, in a macabre game where, as shown in the epilogue of the film, the boundary between victim and executioner inevitably becomes blurred .

'B · 52 is an authentic film: the truthfulness of the narrative is the key capable of returning the cultural drift that we already have before our eyes “, explains Flavio Nani , Film Director and Head of Production of The Big Now / mcgarrybowen. « The dystopian context that acts as a background to the narrative serves to reinforce the authenticity of the story ; far from a science fiction context, the viewer will be led to wonder how close the scenario described in the short film is “.

«We are happy to sponsor this short film. It tells clearly that hatred can be a boomerang, it can return to those who propagate it. And it reminds us that the border between hate speech and hate crimes is easy to cross “, he said Riccardo Noury ​​, spokesman for Amnesty International Italia.