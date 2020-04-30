Science

A shot with which to celebrate 30 years of the Hubble telescope

nj April 30, 2020
a-shot-with-which-to-celebrate-30-years-of-the-hubble-telescope

A region of frenetic star formation: it is the panorama chosen by astronomers to pay homage to the incessant work of the most famous space observatory in history

It's called Cosmic Reef (cosmic coral reef), because according to astronomers it recalls the shapes and colors of a underwater world teeming with life. Actually we are in the Great Magellanic cloud, at 163 thousand light years from Earth, and those in front of us are nebulae, regions where millions and millions of stars are born and mature.

The image was chosen from the thousands of masterpieces brought home by Hubble, the faithful space observatory that has been years gives us the most disparate panoramas of the cosmos, just to celebrate his important birthday.

The red spot is Ngc 2014, a giant nebula, while the blue spot is its companion Ngc 2020, born according to scientists from a single star 200 thousand times brighter than the sun.

(Credit video: Nasa, Esa and STScI)

You may also be interested in

nj

Related Articles

Vindesine Sulfate
March 31, 2020
7

Aliphatic Polycarbonate (APC) Market Analysis 2020: Sumitomo Seika Chemicals, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Empower Materials

Corrosion Resistant Resin Market
April 1, 2020
9

Global Corrosion Resistant Resin Market 2020-2026 Ashland Inc., Oiln Corporation, Hexion Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Reichhold LLC

March 2, 2020
6

Global Concrete Reinforcing Fiber Market 2020 Valuable Growth Prospects and Upcoming Trends till 2025|Robust Market Research

January 24, 2020
9

Global Automotive Diff Drive Pinion Gear Market 2025 Touching New Levels | Comprehensive Study Segmented By Key Manufacturers : Linamar (Canada), Nittan Valve (Japan), Bharat Gears (India), Arakawa Industry (Japan), Asano Gear (Japan)

Close