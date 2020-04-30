a-shot-with-which-to-celebrate-30-years-of-the-hubble-telescope

It's called Cosmic Reef (cosmic coral reef), because according to astronomers it recalls the shapes and colors of a underwater world teeming with life. Actually we are in the Great Magellanic cloud, at 163 thousand light years from Earth, and those in front of us are nebulae, regions where millions and millions of stars are born and mature.

The image was chosen from the thousands of masterpieces brought home by Hubble, the faithful space observatory that has been years gives us the most disparate panoramas of the cosmos, just to celebrate his important birthday.

The red spot is Ngc 2014, a giant nebula, while the blue spot is its companion Ngc 2020, born according to scientists from a single star 200 thousand times brighter than the sun.