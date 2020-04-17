a-step-forward-to-understand-why-matter-prevailed-over-antimatter

Today the team of the T2K experiment in Japan has shown that there is an imbalance that favors neutrinos (matter) over antineutrinos (antimatter) which could have contributed to the prevalence of matter

(photo: Super-Kamiokande Collaboration)

At the time of the Big Bang , there was a lot of matter how much antimatter. But if everything had remained like this, the two contenders would have canceled each other with the other and there would be no universe as we know it. For this reason, scientists have long wondered what led to the breakdown of balance and the prevalence of matter (particles) compared to antimatter (the antiparticles).

Today, a group of scientists from the T2K Collaboration , an experiment in Japan that studies the behavior of neutrinos elusive uncharged elementary particles and scientists have shown that one of the keys to the phenomenon could be found in these particles. The detail of the result is published in Nature. Within the T2K Collaboration there is a large Italian contribution, with different sections of the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (INFN) and the National Laboratories of Legnaro also of the INFN, the University of Naples, Padua and Rome Sapienza, universities and Polytechnic of Bari.

Towards the breakdown of balance

For some time T2K researchers – name that stands for Tokai to Kamioka , which are the places of departure and arrival of the neutrinos – they study the so-called violation of CP symmetry or more simply CP violation, a complex physical mechanism at the basis of the breaking of the balance between matter and antimatter. So far the CP violation has only been observed in subatomic particles called quarks , but the level of this violation is not enough to explain the prevalence of matter over antimatter. In other words, considering only the quarks, the balance is still too much in balance.

The role of neutrinos

For this, the authors have tried to understand if neutrinos also contributed to shifting the balance needle. In particular, it is known that these particles are subject to oscillations , i.e. passages or transformations in which a neutrino of a certain type and with certain physical characteristics is transformed into a neutrino with other characteristics – a bit like saying that a person with dark hair is dyed and begins to have them light. Scientists tried to find out if precisely in these transformations there is something that can lead to the imbalance and imbalance underlying the prevalence of matter over antimatter.

What did the experiment see

Neutrinos can be of three types (in physics called flavors , each defined by a particular symmetry of the particle): the neutrino electronic , muonic and tauonic . In practice, the experiment sent a powerful beam of neutrinos and antineutrinos muonics from Tokai, a village on the east coast of Japan, towards Kamioka, near the west coast of Japan, located at 295 km away. Neutrinos and antineutrinos, measured near the production site, are intercepted by the giant underground detector Super-Kamiokande , which is located in Kamioka and is the largest underground neutrino detector. During the journey from Tokai to Kamioka, however, the phenomenon of oscillation of neutrinos and antineutrinos can occur: muonic ones can turn into electronic neutrinos. The experiment is able to study the oscillations of neutrinos (matter) and antineutrinos (antimatter) separately, in order to identify any anomalies.

Matter vs antimatter, the results

In detecting this phenomenon, the researchers realized that “the phenomenon of oscillation, with which neutrinos transform into neutrinos of another type, occurs with different probabilities for neutrinos compared to antineutrinos “ , the scientists of the INFN explain. Going into technical detail, the T2K experiment showed that muonic antineutrinos turn into electronic antineutrinos more slowly than for neutrinos. In practice, the rate of neutrinos is greatly increased and neutrinos would be favored compared to antineutrinos (matter with respect to 'antimatter). And this could represent a violation of CP and a break in symmetry that could have contributed to the imbalance between matter and antimatter – even if the result has yet to be confirmed.

How certain is the result?

The data is the result of a long analysis work. “After examining the data of nine years” , explain the Infn researchers, “the T2K experiment has reached a level of statistical significance high enough to provide a sufficiently stringent indication of the existence of the violation of the CP in these fundamental particles. In particular, the probability that this phenomenon does not exist is less than 0.3% “. Very low, therefore, even if more precise measurements are necessary to confirm these indications, as the authors point out.

Patricia Vahle , spokesperson for a concurrent experiment called NOνA, calls for caution. And he explains that from 2014 to today in the NOνA experiment, firing muon neutrinos from Fermilab to a detector at 810 km away the results show, although with less precision , that there would be no violation of CP, the phenomenon observed today. In short, prudence is a must even if today's study on Nature provides a very favorable signal.