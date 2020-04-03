a-vaccine-via-coronavirus-patch-is-being-studied

400 micro-needles made of sugars and viral proteins to be applied as a patch on the skin. So we could soon get vaccinated against the new coronavirus Sars-Cov-2

(image: University of Pittsburgh)

Here is the proof that studying any virus is all right. Starting from the research on Sars and Mers coronaviruses, the School of Medicine in Pittsburgh has just presented its proposal of vaccine against Sars-Cov-2 : a patch large when the tip of a finger with 400 micro-needles made of sugars and viral proteins , to be affixed on the skin to quickly stimulate the reaction of the immune system. The first data on animals are promising , and given the emergency, researchers, including the Italian Andrea Gambotto , initiated the request to begin human experimentation with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the regulatory body US.

An antivirus patch

The Pittsburgh CoronaVirus Vaccine, or PittCoVacc , is a vaccine which refers to a classic approach of immunology: to administer a sufficient quantity of pieces of the pathogen (antigens) to stimulate the reaction of the immune system , so as to arm it in advance against the actual virus.

“We have had previous experiences on Sars-Cov in 2003 and Mers-Cov in 2014. These two viruses, which are closely related to Sars-Cov-2, teach us that a particular protein, called a spike protein, is important for inducing immunity against the virus. We knew exactly where to fight this new virus “, explains Andrea Gambotto. “That's why it is important to fund research on vaccines. You never know where the next pandemic will come from “.

If the principle of action is consolidated, the formulation we are less familiar with this new vaccine: no intramuscular injection or oral drops, but a patch than on the one hand – what will come into contact with the skin – presents the beauty of 400 microscopic needles made of sugars and proteins . A kind of velcro, its creators define it, completely painless : within a few days the pierced needles in the skin they dissolve releasing the antigens and inducing an immune reaction. Thinking about it though, even if in a much more technological, reproducible and efficient form, even this method of administration is not so new in principle: it takes inspiration from scratch on the skin with which up to forty years the vaccination against smallpox was practiced (disease declared eradicated by WHO in 1980).

The advantages

The system to technological patch , explain the researchers, has several advantages . First it induces an immune reaction in the skin, which is stronger than that produced by an intramuscular injection, and it does with a much lower dose of vaccine .

Secondly it can be reproduced with the same standards of efficiency and safety on large scale . Antigen production technology ( factories of cells engineered for produce large quantities of viral proteins) and purification already exists on an industrial scale.

Finally, the micro-needles of sugars and viral proteins keep well at room temperature , making distribution in every country of the world much less difficult because it would not be necessary to maintain the chain of the cold.

Towards human experimentation

The Pittsburgh multidisciplinary team has already begun testing the antivirus patch on animals, presenting the first data in an article published on eBioMedicine . In mice the application of PittCoVacc generates the production of specific antibodies against the protein spike within two weeks . Although – inevitably – they do not have long-term data on how long immunity lasts against Sars-Cov -2, the researchers, based on the data already obtained trying to develop a vaccine against Mers, believe that the level of antibodies could remain sufficient to neutralize the virus for at least a year .

For this they are starting the process for the approval as experimental drug to the FDA, so as to start the clinical trial , that on the human being, within a few months.