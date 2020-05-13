a-video-shows-how-much-we-touch-the-surfaces-(and-how-much-we-can-spread-a-virus)

A little paint, a buffet and fluorescent light were enough to demonstrate how easy it is to spread germs around

There was a video from the Ohio Department of Health, which made understanding about the importance of practically immediate social distancing for the containment of the contagions , becoming viral (let's talk about the one with the pinched golf balls, which jumped in chains from snap traps once hit by a single ball). The images showed how risky and substantially easy it was to propagate the contagion without practicing the social distancing . Today to return to the theme, always with a video but in a different way, is the spot of the Nhk , radio and television company Japanese, which shows how easy it is to spread the virus for example during a buffet.

To do this the creators of the spot, in collaboration with some experts explain, put a small amount of on the hands of a person fluorescent paint , to simulate a cough covered with the hand. After that, this same person was left free to move freely for about half an hour during a buffet with some people.

After this time the experimenters went hunting for the traces left by the fluorescent paint with a special light, potential sources of contagion if that initial cough had contained the viral particles (it is to be believed that the video was conducted in complete safety for the participants). As the video shows, traces of fluorescent paint are practically everywhere: on the cutlery, on the jugs, on the hands of the participants and even on the faces of some of them.

NHK conducted an experiment to see how germs spread at a cruise buffet. They applied fluorescent paint to the hands of 1 person and then had a group of 10 people dine. In 30 min the paint had transferred to every individual and was on the faces of 3.

How much instead the diners were invited to often change cutlery , wash your hands frequently and keep the dishes separate , the contagion, mimicked by the diffusion of the fluorescent paint, was contained.

The meaning of the video that has passed on Twitter beyond the 10 millions of views is clear. Beyond the speeches that could open on infectious doses, remember, without saying it between the lines, once again the importance of hand and surface hygiene, as well as the risk associated with the close presence of more people, especially in places closed and in situations of exchange such as can be those of an (apparent) harmless buffet .