World

Abandoned dogs: a selfie to remember never to do it

nj June 27, 2020
abandoned-dogs:-a-selfie-to-remember-never-to-do-it

Cani abbandonati: un selfie per ricordare di non farlo mai Cani abbandonati: un selfie per ricordare di non farlo mai

There are 50 thousand the number of dogs that are abandoned every year, the 30% of which, during the holidays. Here's what we can do this year to raise public awareness

Holidays are synonymous with happiness for all of us, but at the same time unfortunately they become a cause of suffering for some pets. Of the approximately 50 thousand dogs abandoned every year in Italy according to Anti Vivisection League (LAV), 30% is found without a home in the summer . Another 30% is sadly abandoned after the hunting season begins. The reason is easy to understand: the dog is not good at this activity and therefore no longer “serves”.

A reckless choice not only for the pain inflicted on the animal, but also for the possible health consequences . In fact, abandoned animals often not only get sick more easily but become possible vectors of diseases that can also be transmitted to humans.

With the summer holidays just around the corner, we run the risk of encountering another moment of massive abandonment and some companies start their awareness activities. Among these there is MSD Animal Health , a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to animal health, which has thought of involve us all in the campaign # NOABBANDONO 2020 , with a rather eloquent claim: «Leave any excuse. Against abandonment, zero tolerance “.

Participating is very simple: it is enough to take a photo with your four-legged friend on the platform you find here, register and share it on your social networks with the hashtag # noabbandono 2020.

What will this little gesture produce? First of all, it will echo everywhere the message that an animal is a living being, it deserves respect and must never be abandoned. Each of us can become an ambassador of an ethics that is not animal rights, but human.

But at the same time it will contribute to feed a fundraiser in favor of the National Animal Protection Agency (ENPA) , “A true point of reference for the protection, welfare and protection of animals” as recalled Simona Viola of MSD Animal Health. “The fight against the abandonment of animals is a very important cause and that is why we have been proudly carrying out awareness campaigns on this issue for years, unfortunately still very current”.

(Photos: unsplash.com ).

READ ALSO

Corgi superstar: 10 funny Instagram profiles

READ ALSO

13 dog breeds that get along well with cats

nj

Related Articles

Rice Flour Market
June 15, 2020
5

Enoki Mushroom Market Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) 2020-2026 by Global Manufacturers Greenpeace Green Co. (Greenco.), Guangdong Xinghe Biotechnology Company Limited, Shanghai Xuerong Biotechnology

Adult Skim Milk Powder Market
May 20, 2020
1

Global Embedded Smart Cameras Market | Covid-19 Impact Analysis | Business Outlook 2020-2026 by Samsung, Teli Corporation, Toshiba

April 16, 2020
6

Continuous Emissions Monitoring Systems (CEMS) Market (COVID-19 UPDATED) Industry Trade Analysis and Forecast by 2025 | ABB, Sick AG, General Electric, Ametek, Rockwell Automation, Emerson

April 22, 2020
4

Global Industrial Anti-Scaling Chemical Market with Coronavirus (Covid-19) Effect Analysis | likewise Industry is Booming Globaly with Key Players – Kemira, Akzo Nobel, American Water Chemicals

Close