abandoned-dogs:-a-selfie-to-remember-never-to-do-it

Holidays are synonymous with happiness for all of us, but at the same time unfortunately they become a cause of suffering for some pets. Of the approximately 50 thousand dogs abandoned every year in Italy according to Anti Vivisection League (LAV), 30% is found without a home in the summer . Another 30% is sadly abandoned after the hunting season begins. The reason is easy to understand: the dog is not good at this activity and therefore no longer “serves”.

A reckless choice not only for the pain inflicted on the animal, but also for the possible health consequences . In fact, abandoned animals often not only get sick more easily but become possible vectors of diseases that can also be transmitted to humans.

With the summer holidays just around the corner, we run the risk of encountering another moment of massive abandonment and some companies start their awareness activities. Among these there is MSD Animal Health , a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to animal health, which has thought of involve us all in the campaign # NOABBANDONO 2020 , with a rather eloquent claim: «Leave any excuse. Against abandonment, zero tolerance “.

Participating is very simple: it is enough to take a photo with your four-legged friend on the platform you find here, register and share it on your social networks with the hashtag # noabbandono 2020.

What will this little gesture produce? First of all, it will echo everywhere the message that an animal is a living being, it deserves respect and must never be abandoned. Each of us can become an ambassador of an ethics that is not animal rights, but human.

But at the same time it will contribute to feed a fundraiser in favor of the National Animal Protection Agency (ENPA) , “A true point of reference for the protection, welfare and protection of animals” as recalled Simona Viola of MSD Animal Health. “The fight against the abandonment of animals is a very important cause and that is why we have been proudly carrying out awareness campaigns on this issue for years, unfortunately still very current”.

(Photos: unsplash.com ).

READ ALSO

Corgi superstar: 10 funny Instagram profiles

READ ALSO

13 dog breeds that get along well with cats