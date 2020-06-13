about-a-song:-full-moon-of-rosalba

Rosalba tells us about the new single Luna Piena , and shows us a preview of the video, out on Monday 15 June. As he told us via Zoom in an interview where he explained the meaning of the song , in this piece he tells the ups and downs of life : we are all sick and we all suffer from something, but if you have a person who completes you you will be able to smile even in those moments. The song had been ready for many months and even the making of the video began a long time ago: on the occasion of a trip to Tokyo, in fact, Ros realized that it would be the perfect setting to shoot!