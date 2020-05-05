«about-time»,-the-first-images-of-the-met-exhibition-on-fashion-and-impermanence

Today, on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the most awaited evening of the year for the world of fashion should have been held: the Met Gala, the annual appointment of the Costume Institute to celebrate the opening of its annual exhibition, as well as an event dotted with celebrities in their most spectacular guise. However, with the temporary closure of the museum on Fifth Avenue due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this year's exhibition entitled About Time: Fashion and Duration , will only be open to the public on 29 October , and according to the latest updates of WWD , the conduct of the same gala would be under discussion for this year.

However, in the splendid rooms of the New York museum, every detail of the exhibition is ready to welcome – in due course – its visitors. And for all those who can't wait to discover it, the first images have finally been revealed.

To preview it not only Vogue US with some exclusive shots taken by the legendary Annie Leibovitz, but also the new photographs by Nicholas Alan Cope , Unveiled today to pay homage to the first Monday of May, the symbolic day of the Met Gala. About Time tells the most significant stages of fashion in the last 150 years, from radical changes within it to what, however, has remained the same or has returned cyclically despite the unstoppable passage of time: a celebration of the intrinsic link between fashion and krónos, but also of the 150 th anniversary of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, for which the curator Andrew Bolton conceived the exhibition as a reflection on the value of time , in contrast with what, especially in the current era, outlines fashion as ephemeral and impermanent, in the frenetic race of consumerism as an end in itself himself: «I thought c and pulling out the tensions between change and resistance, transience, permanence and persistence, could be a nice way to create more awareness of the fashion that goes on, “said Bolton.

Inspired by the writings of the French philosopher Henri Bergson, who saw time as a continuous flow in which thoughts, feelings and memories exist together, the curator created an exhibition as if it were a watch, «A study of 60 fashion minutes» with 60 garments arranged in rigorous chronology , each of which has been interrupted by a garment made more recently, but which explores the same silhouette, technique or vision. And here are some juxtapositions that express literal and surprising quotations, such as Yves Saint Laurent's 1978 black velvet evening gown next to the winter ensemble of Elsa Schiaparelli from 1938 , which inspired him directly, or again the reinterpretation in chenille of Azzedine Alaïa, in 1994, of the elegant Sirène dress in pleated jersey by Charles James, dating back to 1951.

Part of the digital preview revealed today by the Met – available on the official website – also includes an interview with the author Michael Cunningham, with an extract from a story titled Out of Time, Written exclusively for the exhibition catalog, available for pre-order online. In the gallery, the first images of About Time: Fashion and Duration .

