Acrylic Elastomers Market Insights By Size, Status And Forecast 2025

According to Data Bridge Market Research the acrylic elastomers market is witnessing a significant growth in developing economies during the forecast period of 2018-2025 due to factors such as rising demand from automobile industry, adoption of the product due to their properties compared to conventional elastomers along with rising applications from various industries will helps in boosting the growth of the market.

Now the question is which are the other regions that acrylic elastomers market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in Asia-Pacific acrylic elastomers market and the market leaders targeting China, India and Indonesia to be their next revenue pockets for 2020. The Data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the acrylic elastomers market.

Key Drivers: North America Acrylic Elastomers Market

North America is the growing market for acrylic Elastomers due to increase in applications for measurement and inspection in automobile sector.

The major factors contributing to the increased use of acrylic elastomers in automobile industry, advanced properties of acrylic elastomers as compared to conventional elastomers and increasing applications of acrylic elastomers in various industries has increased the growth of market. On the other hand fluctuating price of raw materials, high prices of AEM prompting OEMs to opt for thermoplastics and regulatory issues is hampering the growth of market.

North America Acrylic Elastomers Market is expected grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Points: North America Acrylic Elastomers Market

North America acrylic elastomers market is dominated by Dowdupont followed by BASF SE, Zeon Corporation, NOK Corporation, Trelleborg AB, Kuraray Co., Ltd and Others

Ethylene acrylic elastomers market is expected to dominate the North America acrylic elastomers with market share of 54.1%

The acrylic elastomers market in the North America region is leading in U.S. The U.S. has highest CAGR of 8.5%.

Market Segmentation: North America Acrylic Elastomers Market

The North America acrylic elastomers market is segmented based on type into two notable segments as ethylene acrylic and acrylic co-monomer elastomers/polyacrylic (ACM). In 2018, ethylene acrylic elastomers (AEM) market will dominate the market with 54.1% shares by 2025.

The North America acrylic elastomers market is segmented based on derivative type into four notable segments; ethyl acrylate, butyl acrylate, methyl acrylate and ethyhexyl acrylate. In 2018, ethyl acrylate market will dominate the market with the highest market share.

The North America acrylic elastomers market is segmented based on end-user into four notable segments; automotive, construction, industrial machinery, paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, textiles and others. In 2018, automotive segment is expected to dominate the acrylic elastomers market in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

