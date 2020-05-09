ad-italia-and-alfa-romeo:-the-beauty-in-driving

On the occasion of the 110 years of Alfa Romeo , AD Italia has taken some assets of the international advertising campaign for the brand «The Beauty In Driving» , placing the cars in places representative of Italian beauty.

AD Italia – monthly Condé Nast and authoritative voice in the world of architecture, design and art and style – has created a campaign in which the complete range Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio MY 20, also in their top version of the Quadrifoglio range, is shown in contexts of extraordinary beauty in artistic, architectural and design terms . The cars, like works of art, are placed inside the living rooms of prestigious homes. The brand travels through design houses and hidden courtyards, telling an intimate and secret Italian beauty that is revealed in unexpected places closed to the public.

The new Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio MY 20 were launched yesterday during a press presentation where it was The campaign was also told, in which the courtyards were chosen to enhance the new Oldtimer colors of the cars: the refined Rosso 6C Villa d'Este, the exciting Ocra GT Junior, and the new Montreal Green exterior color, which debuts on the Quadrifoglio MY 20. As they are linked to the cultural and historical heritage of the brand, the colors are strongly linked to Italy and for this reason they fit perfectly into the architectural context of some excellences of our territory, in a visual dialogue of Italian self-territory.

The campaign appeared in premium places, representative of the beauty of our country , in the main Italian cities but not only, overcoming the borders of our country thanks to an EMEA planning in print and posted still in progress today, with specific Middle East declination by direct AD Middle East.