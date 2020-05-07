ad-loves-salone

Given the coronavirus emergency, the edition 2020 of the Salone del Mobile, one of the most important and valuable appointments for the sector, has been canceled. But to take the side of the leading companies of the famous fair and to amplify, at a communicative level, the institutional role of the Salone del Mobile. Milan is CEO who started # ADLovesSalone.

# ADLovesSalone will support companies, after the blackout imposed by the Covid emergency – 19, communicating their projects and products to consumers and professionals all over the world .

This is the mission of the initiative in which all the CEOs of the world, for the first time in the history of Architectural Digest, join forces to create an editorial container capable of narrating the activities and values ​​of the Salone del Mobile.Milano in the months of resumption of activities, when companies will be ready to communicate the news that they should have presented in Milan in April.

# ADLovesSalone, to which the Salone del Mobile.Milano will offer support in deepening editorial content dedicated to the event and to the cultural wealth it represents at international level, is a common hub for the production of content that individual national editions will adapt to their channels, online and offline , with the intent – explained by a social campaign to be launched in the next few days – to support the industry in this delicate moment, and to put their audience and editorial teams in synergy to give companies and the Salone an international narrative. Each company will find in #ADLovesSalone a unique interlocutor to talk to the world.