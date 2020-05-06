adele-and-the-new-beautiful-photo-dedicated-to-the-fans:-“thanks-for-the-love”

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins has just blown out 32 candles on the cake . And to thank the many fans who made her wishes, she posted a photo on Instagram that left everyone speechless, because so we had never seen her: very long hair, smiling and in a miniskirt . Despite the birthday celebrated in quarantine: « Thanks for the love that you sent me» , she wrote to the fans who overwhelmed her with wishes, « I hope you are all healthy and safe in this crazy period “.

Without ever forgetting who is in the front line against Covid – 19: « I would like to thank all our rescuers and / or workers who keep us safe while risking their lives! You truly are our angels “.

After breaking up with her husband Simon Konecki , the philanthropist-entrepreneur to whom she was linked by 2012, from which the small Angelo , 7 years old, and from which she officially divorced last April , the British singer-songwriter started a new life, starting from itself. Travel around the world, music and lots of training. So much so that fans, in seeing her again last January on a beach while toasting the New Year, were surprised by her weight loss. But, to those who criticized her, Adele replied that after the divorce she put health in the foreground, even thinking about her son .

After the break with Konecki, he admitted that he had been going through a very difficult period: « The thirty years have put me to the test », said Lo last May blowing on 31 candles: « But I have overcome it ». And in fact he started a new life. She surrounded herself with friends, traveled the world and would have a relationship with the thirty-seven-year-old rapper Skepta , whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga. But even this story – which has never been made official – would end. At the moment the only man in the life of the artist – who during the quarantine in Los Angeles is working on a highly anticipated new album – is the little angel .

