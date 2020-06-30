adele-and-the-revival-of-the-2016-glastonbury-suit

Covid case – 19, this year many sports, cinema and entertainment events have been canceled, together with their respective red carpet and photocall more or less coated. Among the events postponed to next year there are also numerous concerts and musical events, such as the historic festival of Glastonbury , which every year hosts some of the most loved international artists: an absence that is made to hear both for live fans and for singers and musicians who should have been on the prestigious stage.

To celebrate the British festival, the BBC has aired a selection of iconic performances from past years, and this could only be the perfect opportunity to relive some of the moments that made Glastonbury history. To meet again on the small screen even Adele , who in 2016 was one of the protagonists in a spectacular live, during which she had sported a silk georgette dress signed Chloé, made to measure in over 200 hours of work. On the occasion of her appearance on TV, the singer wanted to celebrate the concert four years ago at Glastonbury with a home evening based on cider, wearing again the splendid dress designed by Clare Waight Keller , Chloé's artistic director at the time, and sharing it on social media.

“I'm so proud – the incredible @adele live at the #Glastonburyfestival in @chloe” commented the fashion designer, recalling the custom made dress. In the first photo of her post on Instagram, Adele wears a very comfortable gray jumpsuit, to then show the very elegant dress of the French fashion house while dancing to the notes of her songs. And in a completely different form than the 2016: in both cases beautiful, what does this simple shot tell us? That feeling good in your body does not depend on your size . But also that a dress that reflects us – especially in the mood – can definitely make a difference !

