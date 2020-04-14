World

Adele is officially single: but how much does it cost her divorce from Simon Konecki?

nj April 14, 2020
adele-is-officially-single:-but-how-much-does-it-cost-her-divorce-from-simon-konecki?

Adele is a divorced woman. A year after the painful break with her husband Simon Konecki , the philanthropist-entrepreneur to whom she was linked by 2012 and from whom she had the little Angelo , 7 years old, the singer signed the documents with which the farewell became official. Obtaining from the Los Angeles court that the details of the economic agreement remain secret . There is a huge amount at stake: over 170 millions of dollars . Adele, when she secretly married Simon in 2016, did not sign a prenuptial agreement . So, as The Times points out, this divorce may have halved its assets . But it is not said: the judge, taking into consideration the fact that the spouses' main resource was the talent of the singer , could have considered excessive division in equal parts of the enormous amount.

According to British media Adele last May bought a ten million dollar house near Los Angeles where her ex-husband lives. He also owns a forty million property in Kensington and another home in Brighton. But Simon “has his own money” , friends of the former couple pointed out. Therefore the separation of goods “was not an unpleasant affair” . The only concern of Adele and Simon now is the serenity of their child .

After breaking up with Konecki, the singer admitted that she had been going through a very difficult period: « The thirty years have put a strain on me », she said last May blowing on 31 candles: « But I have overcome it ». And in fact he started a new life. Starting from herself: she lost thirty kilos, surrounded herself with friends, traveled the world and would have had a relationship with the thirty-seven-year-old rapper Skepta , whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga. But even this story – which has never been made official – would end. At the moment the only man in the life of the artist , who is working on a new album, is the little Angelo .

READ ALSO

Ricky Martin shows shows the fourth child for the first time: «The greatest joy»

READ ALSO

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria, fifth child on arrival (after two miscarriages)

READ ALSO

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, together in quarantine: in pajamas with their daughters

nj

Related Articles

alanis-morissette-and-school-at-home:-«my-children?-they-decide-what-to-learn-»
April 11, 2020
76

Alanis Morissette and school at home: «My children? They decide what to learn »

geography-of-emotions:-x-pat-/-x-territoria
January 26, 2020
0

Geography of Emotions: X-Pat / X-territoria

January 22, 2020
16

Global Food Packaging Testing Market 2025 Brief Analysis by Top Companies | SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Eurofins Scientific, Tüv Süd

January 24, 2020
8

Global Thermal Fan Clutch Market 2025 Touching New Levels | Comprehensive Study Segmented By Key Manufacturers : AIRTEX, Aisin, Bendix, Borgwarner, Eaton

Close