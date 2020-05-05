adele-with-shaved-hair?

Hey Reilly thinks so: with shaved ice-colored head and gold shades to create movement. The British artist, who in the past few days the social world has made us smile for the unpublished portrait of Meghan and Harry with two imaginary and irreverent looks , now come back with a new proposal.

This time, the protagonist is Adele who, just today, May 5, blows out 32 candles. A perfect timing that of Reilly who a few days ago dedicated one of the most popular cuts of this quarantine to the birthday: the buzzcut , or the shaved cut. But the singer – if she really gave in to this hair look – would certainly not be the first.

In this lockdown period, in fact, many stars have vented their creativity on hair. Who converting to a different color, even unusual, and who having fun with bold, sharp, decisive scissors . Among them also Tallulah Willis who said goodbye to his hair to convert to a buzzcut that recalls his mom Demi a few handfuls of years ago. The author of the look? None other than his father Bruce . O Mr. Big , pardon , Chris Noth , who has took advantage of the quarantine to sweep away his iconic hair with razor strokes.

But Adele and Meghan are not the only celebs to camp, with shaved heads, in the Hey Reilly instagram profile. Scrolling down the page, in fact, Barack Obama also won a new hair look with a spotted effect. And with him Timothée Chalamet, another person without his flowing hair. Will we see them like this even in reality?

READ ALSO

Mr. Big shaved to zero in quarantine and Sarah Jessica Parker approves

READ ALSO

How to cut your hair at home (not like Pink did)