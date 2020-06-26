Adhesive Tapes Market Business Opportunities, Size, Industry Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

North America Adhesive Tapes Market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios. Outstanding practice models and excellent method of research has been utilized to generate this North America Adhesive Tapes Market report that aids businesses to uncover the greatest opportunities to prosper in the market. And for the same, all the major topics of the market research analysis that includes market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis, major developments in the market, and top-notch research methodology have been covered in the report.

Rising usage of adhesive tapes in diverse applications, increasing demand for adhesive tapes in Asia-Pacific, and extensive adoption of adhesive tapes due to ease of applicability is the prominent factors driving the growth of this market.

Rising Usage of Adhesive Tapes in Diverse Applications

Adhesive tapes are designed to bind materials together. They are designed in such a way that each type is specific for a particular material. Some of these tapes are specific for binding metals while some are made for plastic materials. Some are even best with clothing materials and packaging industry. They permit substrates of various shapes, sizes and compositions to be joined together. With the use of adhesive tape, metals can be joined together easily without the fear of corrosion. Without this tape, metals like steel and aluminium cannot be easily joined together. The associated benefit is that no deformity occurs in metals that are bound with these adhesive tapes.

Hence, aesthetic of the metals are improved and manufacturing cost is highly reduced. The tape is easy to use and does not cause any mechanical aggression on the material. So the structure of the materials remains intact. Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of rising usage of adhesive tapes in diverse application and extensive adoption of adhesive tapes due to ease of applicability are the most dominating verticals.

North America Adhesive Tapes Market is expected to hold the leading market share in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Drivers: North America Adhesive Tapes Market

Rising usage of adhesive tapes in diverse application and extensive adoption of adhesive tapes due to ease of applicability.

Market Segmentation: North America Adhesive Tapes Market

The North America adhesive tapes market is segmented based on resin type into five notable segments; acrylic, rubber, silicone, epoxy, and others. In 2018, acrylic segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

The North America adhesive tapes market is based on technology into three notable segments; water-based, solvent-based, and hot-melt-based. In 2018, hot-melt-based segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025.

The North America adhesive tapes market is segmented based on backing material into seven notable segments; polypropylene, paper, polyvinyl chloride, polyester, foam tapes, cloth tapes, and others. In 2018, paper segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025.

The North America adhesive tapes market is segmented based on category into two notable segments; commodity adhesive tapes and specialty adhesive tapes. In 2018, specialty adhesive tapes segment is valued to rule with the highest market share.

Key Points: North America Adhesive Tapes Market

In 2017, the North America adhesive tapes market is dominated by 3M Company with market share of 12.5%, followed by ABB 11.7%, Honeywell International Inc. 10.3%, Eaton Corporation PLC 8.3%, Siemens AG 6.0% and others 51.3%.The almond segment is dominating the North America adhesive tapes market.

Silicone segment is expected to grow with the CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

