Adhesive Tapes Market Current And Projected Industry Size In Terms Of Volume And Value 2018-2025

Increasing demand for adhesive tapes in Asia-Pacific

The Adhesives provide an added advantage of flexibility during the production process of automotive components which is not given by traditional manufacturing methods. A lot of workshops have been carried out for car assessment programs and crash tests to formulate that the vehicles which are bonded with adhesives perform better as compared to the welded vehicles. This is because the adhesives do not affect the substrate that used in automobile assembly.

Furthermore, automobile manufacturers are producing lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles with the increasing advancements in the adhesive technologies. Hence, the demand for adhesive tapes is being expanding manifolds day by day. The Asia-Pacific market is mainly led by the automotive and packaging industry which is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Due to a fixed rise in food exports and development in the food-processing sector, the demand for low-cost flexible packaging has been tremendously growing in Asia-Pacific. In addition, packaged food demand is also increased by changing lifestyle, shifting preference toward modern food habits and workplace habits.

Europe Adhesive Tapes Market is expected to grow at a lucrative rate of CAGR in the assessment period. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The extensive adoption of adhesive tapes due to ease of applicability is the prominent factors driving the growth of this market.

KEY POINTS: EUROPE ADHESIVE TAPES MARKET

In 2017, Europe adhesive tapes market is dominated by 3M Company with market share of 25.9% followed by Siemens AG 12.3%, General Electric Company 9.6%, Honeywell International Inc. 7.2% and Eaton Corporation PLC 4.0%, and others 41.0%.

The acrylic segment is dominating the Europe adhesive tapes

Acrylic segment is expected to reach USD 3,911.80 million by 2025 in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

MARKET SEGMENTATION: EUROPE ADHESIVE TAPES MARKET

The Europe adhesive tapes market is segmented based on resin type into five notable segments; acrylic, rubber, silicone, epoxy, and others. In 2018, acrylic segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

The Europe adhesive tapes market is based on technology into three notable segments; water-based, solvent-based, and hot-melt-based. In 2018, hot-melt-based segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025.

The Europe adhesive tapes market is segmented based on backing material into seven notable segments; polypropylene, paper, polyvinyl chloride, polyester, foam tapes, cloth tapes, and others. In 2018, paper segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025.

The Europe adhesive tapes market is segmented based on category into two notable segments; commodity adhesive tapes and specialty adhesive tapes. In 2018, specialty adhesive tapes segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025.

Based on Europe, the market is segmented into 11 countries: Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Belgium and Rest of Europe.

