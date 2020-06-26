Adhesive Tapes Market Research Report Explores The Industry Trends For The Forecast Period, 2018-2025

Download PDF Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=asia-pacific-adhesive-tapes-market

Key Drivers: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Market

Rising usage of adhesive tapes in diverse applications, increasing demand for adhesive tapes in Asia-Pacific, and extensive adoption of adhesive tapes due to ease of applicability.

Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Market is estimated to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Rising Usage of Adhesive Tapes in Diverse Applications

Adhesive tapes are designed to bind materials together. They are designed in such a way that each type is specific for a particular material. Some of these tapes are specific for binding metals while some are made for plastic materials. Some are even best with clothing materials and packaging industry. They permit substrates of various shapes, sizes and compositions to be joined together. With the use of adhesive tape, metals can be joined together easily without the fear of corrosion. Without this tape, metals like steel and aluminium cannot be easily joined together. The associated benefit is that no deformity occurs in metals that are bound with these adhesive tapes. Hence, aesthetic of the metals are improved and manufacturing cost is highly reduced. The tape is easy to use and does not cause any mechanical aggression on the material. So the structure of the materials remains intact.

Extensive adoption of adhesive tapes due to ease of applicability

In the early ages it has been found that certain naturally produced items were sticky and that this characteristic could be used to join things together. This discovery was done before mechanical fastening methods were discovered. The vulcanizing of rubber and refining of petroleum processes enabled adhesives to be developed that were better, stronger, easier to use and could be developed for specific applications. Adhesive tapes offer many advantages compared to other assembly methods such as glues, mechanical fixings etc. These advantages include greater stress bearing area, safer to use, allows smooth surface assembly, better stress distribution can apply to one surface with liner intact and many more. These advantages allow adhesive tapes to be used more in end use applications.

Market Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Market

The Asia-Pacific adhesive tapes market is segmented based on resin type into five notable segments; acrylic, rubber, silicone, epoxy, and other. In 2018, acrylic segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025.

The Asia-Pacific adhesive tapes market is segmented on technology into three notable segments; water-based, solvent-based, and hot-melt-based. In 2018, hot-melt-based segment is valued to rule with highest market share.

The Asia-Pacific adhesive tapes market is segmented based on backing material into seven notable segments; polypropylene, paper, polyvinyl chloride, polyester, foam tapes, cloth tapes, and others. In 2018, paper segment is valued to rule with highest market share.

The Asia-Pacific adhesive tapes market is segmented based on category into two notable segments; commodity adhesive tapes and specialty adhesive tapes. In 2018, specialty adhesive segment is valued to rule with highest market share.

Based on Asia-pacific, the market is segmented into 11 countries: Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

Key Points: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Tapes Market

In 2017, the Asia Pacific adhesive tapes market is dominated by 3M Company with market share of 29.7%, followed by Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd 17.3%, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION 10.1%, LINTEC Corporation 4.4%, Avery Dennison Corporation 1.4% tesa SE Group 1.3%, and others 45.4%.

Rubber segment is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific adhesive tapes market with highest 7.2% share.

