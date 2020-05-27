«adopt-a-cow»:-the-project-of-a-venetian-cooperative-receives-thousands-of-requests

The idea of ​​the Peralba Cooperative of Costalta, in Val Visdende , in the Dolomiti del Cadore (Monte Peralba is where the Piave is born) is one of those that transforms the difficulty in a success. Put your cows up for adoption. Let me be clear, from a distance. But what does it mean to adopt a cow? That for the adoption period – a month, six months or a year – the “new adoptive parents” will receive a package of products from the Val malghe Visdende and products with the milk of their cows: tome, caciotte, ricotta, butter.

«The idea was born in a cooperative», says the President Elvio Casanova «we had been thinking about it for a while but the coronavirus spurred us to find a solution when crisis”.

In addition to the package of products, those who choose to adopt a cow will also receive a «Beautiful certificate of adoption of their favorite cow , with the description, the personal details and his photo. , and will be able to know when his cow will be grazing in the summer, in one of the wonderful huts of the Val Visdende “, say from the cooperative.