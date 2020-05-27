World
«Adopt a cow»: the project of a Venetian cooperative receives thousands of requests
The idea of the Peralba Cooperative of Costalta, in Val Visdende , in the Dolomiti del Cadore (Monte Peralba is where the Piave is born) is one of those that transforms the difficulty in a success. Put your cows up for adoption. Let me be clear, from a distance. But what does it mean to adopt a cow? That for the adoption period – a month, six months or a year – the “new adoptive parents” will receive a package of products from the Val malghe Visdende and products with the milk of their cows: tome, caciotte, ricotta, butter.
«The idea was born in a cooperative», says the President Elvio Casanova «we had been thinking about it for a while but the coronavirus spurred us to find a solution when crisis”.
In addition to the package of products, those who choose to adopt a cow will also receive a «Beautiful certificate of adoption of their favorite cow , with the description, the personal details and his photo. , and will be able to know when his cow will be grazing in the summer, in one of the wonderful huts of the Val Visdende “, say from the cooperative.
The Società Cooperativa Peralba was born in 1982 with the aim of keeping alive the traditional activity of breeding and dairies, of the transhumance of cows and production in the hut. In 2018 a group of young breeders decided to take over the activity to enhance it : 5 members who deal with the management of about forty cows with the aim of maintaining continuity with tradition and managing a small artisan dairy. Processing of raw milk and genuine products, these are the bases.
Adoption, therefore, is not limited to being a simple “contract” to receive a good product at home, but it is a concrete way to enhance the traditions of our valleys, our territory, our culture . It is a way to support and give help to those who are committed to these values.
A project that many liked: the cooperative received thousands of requests in a few days and for this month the cows have already all been «adopted “. Next month there will be new availabilities and who knows if some other breeder wants to join or re-propose this idea. «The success has been enormous», comments Elvio Casanova, «We hope this is a way to come and discover our territory», he adds.
Three possible adoptions: one month costs 39 euros and allows you to receive “half a kilo of butter, the yellow one that you can no longer find, the artisanal one to understand us. A kilogram of dairy cheese, more or less seasoned, depending on when you adopt your cow and a delicious one-pound caciotta produced and branded by the Peralba Costalta Cooperative ». Same products for longer adoptions: for six months the price is 219 €, for one year 409 €. A different way of choosing what world we want.
To adopt a cow: www.adottaunamuccacostalta.it