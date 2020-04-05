advances-on-the-queen's-speech-to-the-british-people

Resoluteness and personal discipline. These are the values ​​that Queen Elizabeth will emphasize in the special Sunday evening speech on the emergency coronavirus. The fact that the sovereign speaks to the nation is a sign of the seriousness of the situation, Elizabeth II, who has reigned since 1952, he did it only three more times .

According to the BBC's previews, he will speak about the pain, mourning and suffering of the British people , but also of the economic difficulties that your country is facing.

Will thank the commitment of workers of the health service and everyone else who is helping the community. Finally, he will reiterate the importance of the role that everyone can play in helping the nation by following the rules.

«I speak to you in a time that I know is of increasing difficulty. A moment of traumatic change in the life of our country: this has brought mourning for some, economic problems for many and enormous changes in everyone's life . I hope that in the years to come we can all be proud of the answer given to this challenge. Those who come later will see how the British of this generation are as strong as those of all the others and that the attributes of discipline, resoluteness accompanied by promptness of spirit and closeness to others still characterize this nation “.

This hymn to unity was filmed from a single camera and everyone in the room with the queen was wearing protective devices, therefore masks and gloves. According to reports from the BBC's royal correspondent, the message wants to keep the nation's morale high and has been agreed with the government. The prime minister himself Boris Johnson is positive for the virus and in isolation. The queen is in good health and is spending these days at Windsor Castle where her husband Filippo is also. The heir to the throne Charles was instead declared cured.

