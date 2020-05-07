«after-life-3»:-netflix-says-yes

«Since many have watched After Life 2 so quickly, taking it once again to the first place, the good guys from Netflix advised me to move my ass and do another season. It's all your fault. ” It is with these words, typical of his cynical and irreverent style, that Ricky Gervais communicates to his fans that Netflix has renewed After Life, the series written and played by the same actor, for another season that, thanks to the pandemic and the stop of the productions, could see the light between 2021 and the 2022.

The ending, after all, has once again been outstanding and it is not difficult to imagine that Gervais himself has a vague idea of ​​how to continue the story of Tony, the somewhat grumpy journalist who tries to overcome the pain for the death of his wife in his own way, trying to get his life back in hand.

Together with the joy of renewal, however, there are also several perplexities. Despite the solidity of the plot and the beauty of the characters – from Tony's to the secondary masks like Daphne (Roisin Conaty), Lenny (Tony Way) and the postman Pat (Joe Wilkinson) -, someone thinks that the second season of After Life has lost appeal compared to the first, becoming a bit mechanical and repetitive. The cynicism of Tony-Gervais may have been, in some ways, softened to dwell on a development that, beyond one or two twists and turns, has chosen the path of prudence while remaining almost stuck to what was told in the first cycle of episodes . Perhaps for Gervais the second season of After Life was a test to understand if the producers still wanted to invest in the product. It would certainly not be the first time. Also Stranger Things , if we think about it, gave a second season so and so, without a precise direction, to then resume glaze and pathos with the third.

This could also happen to After Life which, regardless of the plot, seems to suggest a more important lesson: the pain of losing a loved one is not something that is overcome in seven episodes. If, in fact, we believed that for Tony it would be all downhill, the second season made us understand that things are much more difficult than we do not want to admit: there are the relapses, second thoughts and hesitations that accompany any recovery and any return to normal. Gervais explains it to us in his own way, with the contemptuous language and the perplexed and angry expressions that he brings out once and yes as well. We do not know if a third season of After Life will be able to distance itself from this system or not, but it is certain that seeing Tony and the imaginary town of Tambury again can only be a joy. Even for Gervais himself (who will never admit it).

