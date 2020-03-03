after-the-royal-weeding-beatrice-of-york-will-(also)-have-an-italian-title

The princess Beatrice of York , nephew of Elizabeth II and ninth in line of succession to the British throne, after the wedding with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will also inherit an Italian noble title. She will become a “countess” . The future spouse, in fact, is the earliest son of the count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi . Which revealed, in a recent and very rare interview with the Daily Mail , that the marriage will allow Beatrice to boast the title of “countess”. Title that may be inherited by any children of the couple . The same did not happen to Christopher «Wolfie» Woolf , the two-year-old boy that Alexander had from the former Dara Huang , because the parents of the child are not never been married.

In Italy the noble titles have been abolished in L 1948. Article 3 of the Constitutional Charter, which establishes the principle of equality of citizens, states in fact: « The noble titles are not recognized ; the predicates of those existing before 28 October 1922 are valid as part of the name ». The title that Beatrice will inherit, in short, is devoid of any importance . But it preserves a historical heritage : the Mapelli Mozzi, in the 1985, celebrated with a book the thousand years of their family .

In addition to the title of countess, Beatrice will also inherit from the future husband villa Mapelli Mozzi , one of the most sumptuous residences in Northern Italy. It is a neo-Gothic 18th century building, one hour from Milan, with nine rooms . The family uses it as a summer residence and for some years, in certain periods, it has been renting it . It is not easy to find available dates but for the 27 and 28 May – the two nights preceding the royal wedding – is free. For a not too impressive figure: 5. 000 EUR.



Count Edoardo did not speak only of the practical effects of the wedding that will be celebrated on Friday 29 May in the chapel of St. James's palace and followed by a reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace . The father of the future spouse said that Beatrice and Edoardo “will be a wonderful couple” because he had never ever seen his son “so happy” . But he said he was sorry because he has not yet known the future daughter-in-law in person . A gap that will be remedied, at the latest, the next one 29 May. When Count Edoardo finds Sarah Ferguson , who instead already knows (both went skiing to Verbier, when she was still single, in the early eighties) and will shake hands for the first time with Andrea di York , who despite the scandal Epstein will accompany his daughter to the altar.

