against-the-new-coronavirus,-it-is-necessary-to-strengthen-assistance-outside-hospitals

Some doctors who fight the coronavirus emergency in Bergamo reflect on what could be the long-term plans against future pandemics, proposing a change of perspective: not patient-centered but community-based

(photo: MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP via Getty Images)

“ Most hospitals are overcrowded, close to collapse while drugs, mechanical fans, oxygen and personal protective equipment are missing . Patients lie on mattresses on the floor. The health system is struggling to ensure regular services – including assistance in pregnancy and the parts – and cemeteries are overloaded, creating another public health problem. In hospitals, health workers and auxiliaries are alone, in an attempt to keep the whole machine running. Outside of hospitals, communities are being neglected, vaccination programs are on standby, and the situation in prisons is becoming explosive without social distancing practices “. So some doctors from the Pope John XXIII Hospital in Bergamo recount the local emergency that hit the area. The ebola of the rich , as they nicknamed the coronavirus. They do this from the pages of Nejm Catalyst Innovations in Care Delivery , in which they let themselves go to a reflection: if we want to do it, against this, but above all against the pandemics that could come in the future, a change of perspective will be needed. We need to change the vision of (western) health, we need to rewrite the model, transform the assistance from patient-centered to community-centered . Lightening the burden on the health system is not just spreading cases over a longer period of time. It also means preparing the territory for the management of cases that could be spared at hospitals .

“ The reflection of the doctors of Bergamo is more than acceptable and refers to a well-known problem of Italian healthcare, the separation between territory and hospital and more generally to the hospital-centric vision, so to speak, of the management of health problems: the hospital as a reference for immediate access to services, open h 24, 365 days of the year ” , comment to Wired Salvatore Manca , president of the Italian medical society of emergency-urgency (Simeu). “ If the territorial services were optimized to offer answers, we will have less recourse to hospitals, starting from the diagnostic services often associated with hospital admissions” .

According to Manca the current situation is the result of health restructuring policies, started for example with the Ministerial Decree 70 2015, which concerned the hospital structures, and which were not accompanied by parallel restructuring at a territorial level : “The hospital reorganization, not least the reduction of beds, has meant that services that could be provided at a local level now fall back to hospital, and in an emergency situation such as the current ones, the problem has only amplified, leading for example to the need to set up places for subintensive therapies in spaces that are no longer used “, he adds Missing. “Even the exceptional measures taken in emergency situations , such as the current one, with the recall of staff on duty, previ ste for example by the Peimaf (Intra-hospital emergency plan for a massive influx of injured people), mandatory for each hospital unit, which come into operation in response to requests greater than normal, collide with the accreditation procedures of the structures, which are made, in the savings perspective, to the minimum necessary to guarantee an optimal service in normal situations “.

That of Manca is a general discourse, linked to the situation as a whole. But which reflects, on a large scale, the idea of ​​ healthcare community-centered referred to by the doctors involved in the front line in the fight in Bergamo, the epicenter of the Italian epidemic. Relieving hospitals by strengthening the community means reducing the influx of people, reducing the health risk, for doctors and patients. Especially in a situation, like the Italian one, in which the health workers are far from a negligible share of the infected: about 9% of the total. And certainly not only inside hospitals : it is estimated that about 50% of the deaths among doctors concerning family doctors . “We have been left alone and without personal protective equipment” – in this regard he told the Adnkronos Salute Silvestro Scotti, national secretary of the National Federation of Family Physicians (Fimmg), “as a category we are the most affected and nobody wonders why. The answer is that we are on the front lines like nurses in the hospital: we are in contact with patients “. Here then in the perspective of health community-centered delegate to the territory above all means to prepare and enhance the territory.



“ We are learning that hospitals could be the main ones Covid vectors – 19 , because they are quickly crowded by infected patients, thus facilitating the transmission to non-infected patients “ – the letter still reads – “patients are transported by our regional system, and this also contributes to the spread of the disease when ambulances and staff they become carriers . Healthcare workers are asymptomatic or ill carriers without surveillance; some may die, including young people, which increases the stress of those working on the front lines “. What clinicians are asking for in describing the dramatic situation is a long-term plan for pandemics that can limit access to the hospital to specific cases , reducing the risks of contagion, which may include pavilions dedicated to emergencies and areas virus free , and ready solutions to be adopted for the whole population: “ Home care and mobile clinics avoid unnecessary movements and relieve pressure on hospitals. Early oxygen therapy, pulse oximeters, and nutritional assistance can be delivered to the home of people with mild or convalescent symptoms, establishing a large surveillance system with adequate isolation measures and using the tools made available by telemedicine “.

A reference, albeit indirect, to the models adopted in the East to combat the epidemic: in South Korea, for example, active surveillance systems for suspected cases have been adopted and also set up drive-thru structures for the execution of the test quickly and safely. The concept of community measures could go well beyond home care, with interventions of quarantine centralized , away from home, as told Michele Di Mascio on Scienzainrete, illustrating the data presented by Xiong Lin of Harvard University regarding the effectiveness of the non-pharmacological interventions applied to Wuhan. A model that even Milan seems to be preparing for, with the possibility of resorting to hotels emptied for quarantines far away from home.

What else could we imagine to strengthen the territory and community-based interventions? “For example, we could start by guaranteeing a daytime outpatient service for general practitioners H 12, on shift, so that patients who need can always find a doctor available, easing the share of those who go to first aid “, resumes Is missing. We refer to non-pandemic conditions – where the invitation that came from the authorities has always been in this case to rely primarily on telephone consultations not crowding emergency services but also outpatient studies, in order to avoid the transmission of infections – but aimed at strengthening the assistance on the territory . “In the same way the doctors of the territorial emergency service, today mostly affiliated and not dependent, should be integrated” , continues Missing.

Any reflection on how we should do and what we would have learned from the Covid emergency – 19 is postponed until tomorrow, adds Pierluigi Lopalco , epidemiologist and professor of hygiene at the University of Pisa: “Now the priority is to focus on stopping the epidemic” , trust Wired. That said, what is hoped for is a strong investment in the future in terms of prevention : “This is where the first lines of defense of an epidemic should be” . Even with specially trained staff, such as epidemic experts working in the area, specialized in identifying and closing the chains of contagion, something that has evidently been missing in the epidemic outbreaks Italians. “For the rest, pandemics remain exceptional events: it is unthinkable to imagine a health system calibrated on pandemics – resumes l 'expert – it would be desirable instead to imagine a flexible system, with scalable processes, capable of adapting quickly to the situation. Rather, we will have to give up the idea of ​​rigid roles and structures: in pandemic situations it is useful to be able to count on a pool of fluid operators, in part interchangeable. The system must basically be ready to “bleach”.