Agostino Saccà: «Let the show begin again»

For Agostino Saccà , the thirteen and thirty are the hour of the snack. Crunch a few crackers waiting to go down to “Nello”, the Abruzzese in via Montesanto, a restaurant frequented by filmmakers and TV people who, these days, amid a miller and a arrosticino, unfortunately chew bitter.

The advertising sales of the networks fell by 40 per cent. And all film and fiction productions are stuck in coronavirus uncertainty, between expensive and difficult to support security protocols.

«On the other hand, if I turn a melò, a nice passionate kiss between the protagonists must I put it, or not?» he says, with that slightly Roman look and a little Calabrian, and an optimism that at 70 years brings him to the forefront of prodding the Government to find solutions and restart the audiovisual world. “ There are thirty productions on stand-by and one hundred films waiting to be released in theaters , for a value of almost one billion euros. We are not dead yet. But in pre-coma, yes “.

Twice head of Rai Uno , then director of programming and marketing, former general manager of State TV and then for five years at the helm of RaiFictoin . Together with his sons Maria Grazia (general manager) and Giuseppe (top producer) he is at the helm of Pepito Produzioni , which thanks to films such as Hammamet by Gianni Amelio and Favolacce by the D'Innocenzo brothers cashed in fourteen nominations for the next edition of the Nastri D'argento (in addition to a Silver Lion in Berlin). «I am a resilient type, with one and only talent» he says of himself, with a proven formula, «immediately recognizing the talent of others».

And the Minister of Culture Franceschini, does he have any talent?

“Much. I give him the credit for having promoted a system law and introduced the mechanism of the tax credit , which finally made the financing certain, half a billion a year , and brought the sector to full employment: last year, if you wanted to make a film, you were struggling to find the crew, there were no directors of photography and toolmakers, all hired. A phenomenon that had put trade unions and trade associations on a war footing, calling for unsustainable increases. Netflix, Amazon and the big American productions have arrived, which in Italy find tax advantages, the right faces, the best technicians and a light equal to that of Los Angeles. Then Covid arrived, and everything stopped. “

Is the minister now playing the wrong part?

“On the chat of the APA, the Association of audiovisual producers, they begin to attack him. I still defend him, but at the same time I find him a little distracted, perhaps committed to keeping together the balance of a government of which, quite clearly, he is the mediator and the dominus. Announced an increase from 30 to 40 percent of tax credit but still black on white nothing has been seen: it would be essential to introduce it immediately and keep it forever. Otherwise, the risk is to disappear “.

How are they doing Netflix, Amazon Prime and Sky?

«I had less to do with Amazon, I can't pronounce myself. Sky actually saved our Favolacce , which should have been released in the room on 16 April: they bought it, distributed on seven platforms and now they will even postpone the release on pay TV, to promote their return to the theater as soon as possible. Without the enlightened attention of the Sky leaders in the people of Nicola Maccanico and Massimiliano Orfei, and of my son Giuseppe who led the negotiation, the film would have died “.

Have they overpaid you?

«They paid us well. They understood the value of the film and the return of image it would guarantee for them. They are taking care of it in the name of the general interest “.

Netflix, instead?

«Ditto: I had some prejudice that was denied by the facts. They put a million euros into grants to continue making the writers work, despite knowing that many subjects will end up in the trash. And the platform has chosen to guarantee the 15 per cent of the extra costs due to the anti coronavirus protocols, in addition to the 50 percent for insurance risk. They do it because they need a new product, there is no doubt. But it is also true that they could have cared about it and left all the weight on the shoulders of us producers, and they are not doing it “.

How many films do you have “frozen”?

“Three. Two are already written and financed for the cinema, and then there is the second season of I wanted to be a rock star , a success on Rai Due and RaiPlay in much of it thanks to my daughter Maria Grazia. The drama, however, is that we are unable to get insurance from companies, and without insurance policies on the actors, the banks do not grant credit lines. This is why we are going crazy “.

What will the sets be like?

“We will do daily serological swabs and tests, which alone will increase costs by more than ten percent because of the professionals to hire and the lengthening of the shooting times. In addition, we have commissioned special anti-covid masks, with electromagnetic charges lasting eight hours and the ability to block every particle above the micron. Then we will turn to zero-risk regions, such as Friuli, Campania and Sicily: but the same, it is still not possible to have coverage. Mine is a cry from the alarm: the state, as President Emmanuel Macron did beyond the Alps, must offer insurers a sort of counter-guarantee capable of mitigating risks. Otherwise, nothing starts here again. “

Are the actors proving hypochondriac?

«I spoke to some of them: they are particular characters, strong and fragile at the same time, very sensitive. You must give them maximum guarantees, otherwise they become hysterical “.

Where are they in the rest of Europe?

«Even if in a leopard spot, in France, Germany and England the productions have restarted. But there is no comparison: the fees that citizens pay to public TV, and which in turn finance the productions, are monstrous in Europe, double and triple our own. In the case of Germany, five times as much, for over eight billion euros. Rai, on the other hand, collects a total of 1 billion and 634 million, because it has to pay almost three hundred between the government concession, the tax wanted by Matteo Renzi and an inexplicable extra revenue claimed by the Tax authorities. If the state returned that money, tying it to investments in the audiovisual sector, it would be a crucial move that would mean the salvation and development of Italian cinema and fiction “.

And then there is the problem of the collapse of advertisers.

“The theme in that case is the VAT on advertising investments, which amounts to almost two billion euros: one billion of these should become a guarantee fund for newspapers and TV. Here there is at stake not only an industrial sector, but also free information and consequently democracy. And for every euro invested by the state, if we stopped once and for all to reason in terms of welfare, we would find that the GDP would benefit by two and a half points, thanks to income taxes and increased consumption. But I say, how the hell is it that nobody in the government thinks so? They are not donations, but expansive approaches in which the state recovers a significant capital and profit margin “.

If, back against the wall, could he choose only one of the interventions he suggests?

«As a producer, I would choose the one on the canon. As a citizen, the fund for newspapers and TV “.

Is it true that since you work together, your children no longer call you “dad”?

«Only Joseph, who now calls me Augustine. It was his independence, and I was pleased: I said to myself excellent, finally, he left his father's house. I am very proud of both, they work hard, like truffle dogs “.

For the next Nastri d'Argento he has two nominations for best producer. How do you think you deserve them?

«Look, I repeat what they said to Rai: Saccà, in the end, doesn't miss one. I imposed Fazio in Sanremo when everyone wanted Pippo Baudo, offering his resignation in case the success it turned out wasn't. I raised Fiorello, discovered Panariello, Conti and Amadeus, and brought Celentano back to public television. I am a visionary, but with my feet on the ground. And believe me: surviving for twenty-five years, and always at the top, among the conspiracies of Rai, is in itself a true Oscar for career “.