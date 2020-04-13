AI in Drug Discovery Market Estimated to Reach USD 485 million By 2026

According to our analysts, the global AI in the Drug Discovery market in 2019 is valued at around USD 830 million and is expected to reach around USD 12,000 million by 2026. The predicted CAGR for the global AI in the Drug Discovery market is around 39% from 2020 to 2026.

Artificial Intelligence is a machine, device, or company method for learning about how smart human thought is. … And that research eventually develops intelligent software systems. Modularizing artificial intelligence with health-care tools in pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical companies, and drug discovery research organizations is called drug discovery AI. Machine learning and other innovations will allow pursuing new pharmaceuticals quicker, cheaper and more successful. Drug companies rapidly understand the importance of introducing systems focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI) that can exploit data on gene variants, receptor targets, metabolic enzymes, disease events, and clinical studies to find hidden associations in drug-disease. One of the drivers for the market could be the growing demand for genetic data analysis and customized medication. Machine learning could help enhance treatment by incorporating biomedical and scientific statistics with computational models and can be used to build software to check drugs and other therapies. Some computational replicas and tactics that sustenance the accumulation of clinical statistics are under progress and are moreover a few very good examples of successful data integration in biology and medicine. One of the possible alternatives is to interpret the genetic makeup as a one-dimensional model and then to implement a regular algorithm for machine learning.

Another driver for the market is Quantum machine learning research indicating this method should be useful for finding complex patterns in results. Given the complexity of biological and clinical details, deterministic quantic machine learning algorithms represent a real chance to better know them. The introduction of a novel machine-learning algorithm for drug discovery in the near future is expected to generate an immense opportunity for the growth of the market in the near future. In the near future, the increasing relationship between pharmaceutical companies and AI-based companies to automate the drug discovery approach is expected to generate huge opportunities for company growth.

One of the major challenges in the drug discovery phase is patient health. Dynamic activities are to interpret information about the documented effects of drugs and anticipate their side effects which will be a restraint for the market.

By Drug Type, the segmentation includes small molecule and large molecule. Here small molecule type is accounted for the market share of around 60% and are likely to dominate in the target market. Further, based on the technology it can be segmented into deep learning, machine learning, and other segments in which machine learning accounts for the market share of around 50% and is probable to dominate in the target market. Based on the end-user it can be segmented into pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies, academic and research institutions where pharmaceutical companies dominate with around 40% market share in the target market. Depending on the therapeutic area, it can be segmented into metabolic disease, cardiovascular disease, immuno-oncology, oncology, neurodegenerative diseases and others where oncology controls the target market at about 40% share of the market. It can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia pacific, middle east & Africa, and Latin America, based on the geographic field, where North America dominates the target market at around 50% market share.

The key players involved in this market are

Atomwise Inc

BenevolentAI

Bioage

Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Exscientia Ltd

Insilico Medicine, Inc

Numerate, Inc

Envisagenics, Inc

Two XAR, Inc

Accutar Biotechnology, Inc

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Silicon Therapeutics LLC

AstraZeneca PLC

This report segments the AI in Drug Discovery market as follows:

Global AI in Drug Discovery Market: By Drug Type Segment Analysis

small molecule

large molecule

Global AI in Drug Discovery Market: By Technology Segment Analysis

deep learning

machine learning

other segments

Global AI in Drug Discovery Market: By End-user Segment Analysis

pharmaceutical companies

biopharmaceutical companies

academic and research institutions

Global AI in Drug Discovery Market: By Therapeutic Area Segment Analysis

metabolic disease

cardiovascular disease

immuno-oncology

oncology

neurodegenerative diseases

Global AI in Drug Discovery Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

The Middle-East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle-East Africa



