aiello-and-the-quarantine-«only-(among-our-thoughts)»

Aiello, Antonio's surname and first name, sits on the floor of his Roman house. Around it there is a fireplace, a keyboard and a myriad of sheets scattered here and there. The singer from Cosenza has closed the door behind him more than 40 days ago. For responsibility, to give a good example to the first hints of what would become the most serious health emergency of the last 50 years . « I am a bit like those bulls that trample, I spend the days with headphones in my ears and I make many, many calls», he tells in one of these between Rome and Milan.

The 2019 had closed very well for him with a first album ( Ex Voto ) record and the tour already designed – and already sold out – up and down Italy. Coronavirus has also changed its plans. «My luck», he continues to say, «is that the girls who live downstairs went away like this I can sing and write at any time of the night . Music is the companion that never betrays. It's you and me, and our nights of crazy flames. “ On one of these nights, Aiello put down a song, a song entitled ONLY (between our thoughts ) which lasts about a minute ( TOP THE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO ) and which well tells the sense of isolation that the songwriter (and not only) is experiencing.

Everything is very different from Above the sky of Rome / To stare at the night / To touch the stars with you , the last single extracted before of the lockdown. But Aiello remains optimistic: That everything will pass / the summer will come . “This fragment is an invitation to make virtual love. And summer will certainly come. ” It will be fine, he explains, even if we only have a bit more freedom: «Out of this psychological grip, I don't expect to dance on the beach all together, but at least to listen to music in the car with a friend. To feel a little closer “.

Browse gallery

To ask him how he is, Aiello does not need to reflect: «Fortunately I have not had big downs, more than having cried, sometimes I was moved. But basically I remain someone who tends to be always happy. “ To be fooled, the feeling of powerlessness:” The sorrow for those who are sick, being distant from my loved ones, being unable to do anything. And not even planning what will be ». Now that we are talking about phase 2: «I am afraid that we are not ready. I try to always see beauty even in this period, not to lose hope but the truth is that man has little memory “. What we should carry with us: «They told us to be careful of the different, but this virus reminded us that we are all the same. We all look alike, we are all potential contagions from others. There is no longer the difference between “us” and “them” “.

Can loneliness become unbearable? «I live day by day. And if before I tried to carve out moments just for myself, now I have had far too many. But there are online aperitifs, video calls. Let's say that so far I hold up well. I have a small terrace and every morning, as soon as I get out of bed, I go out. I sit on a wicker chair, drink my coffee and remain silent. A habit that I would also like to wear in the “after” “.

View this post on Instagram To remote lovers To those who would have liked to sleep under the same roof To those who do not have a partner / but a suspended storm, a race stopped .. To those who every night would run away through the inner streets of the neighborhood to get to the other's house, knock, tear even a breath from the mouth and go home .. the night would pass without heart collapse. My new music, that of the new album is finishing to be beautiful, and it is strong .. so strong that I almost struggle to get it out. The idea of ​​giving you a punch and not being able to hug you then strangers me … yet soon the time will come for that too🔥 In the meantime, a few nights ago, I recorded verses inspired by this surreal period, and I would like to share them with you here, on IG .. Soon .. “ONLY (among our thoughts)” 💙🐺. . #AIELLO #SOLOtraipensierinostri A post shared by AIELLO (@_aiello__) on Apr 16, 2020 at 11: 57 am PDT

Pulling the strings: is quarantine better as a couple or as a single? «Forced love under one roof can become storm: or are you part of that very close circle of couples who are doing well or as a blow. I or, however, remain a romantic: I'm not in love, I don't have love. But if I had, I would have kept it tight. Yes, for all 40 days. If I had my heart full, I would have been ready to take the risk. “

The future: «It frightens me to imagine that we will always go around covered in masks. How can we fall in love if we can't even see a smile? Love, at least for me, often happens during a meeting. Who knows how love will be at the time of the mask “. And what about normalcy? ” I have a crazy desire for it. I need to embrace, to touch, to kiss, to break down distances “.

Aiello (like Laura Pausini, Fiorello, Gianna Nannini and many others) also shared the artists' appeal not to forget all the workers in the entertainment world at a time when the work becomes increasingly uncertain due to the continuous postponement of all the concerts and shows for the Covid emergency – 19: « An artist can also suspend his activity for a certain period of time and make it economically, but behind him there is a world, a workforce that needs to be supported “.

“The quarantine is over”. The first beautiful thing? «A dinner out with friends, in Trastevere, on cobblestones, with a light heart. Review my family. Go to the sea, even alone, to say “hello” to him ».

READ ALSO

Luis Sepúlveda and his (twice) wife Carmen Yáñez, “The most beautiful love story”

READ ALSO

Britney Spears and dedicates it to the ex Justin Timberlake who makes the nostalgic dream

READ ALSO

Danti: «Music, love (with Nina Zilli) and quarantine»