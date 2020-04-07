air-travel-in-the-time-of-the-coronavirus,-between-controls-and-so-much-fear

Coronavirus has put the world under lock and key : the end of travel is among the effects of the necessary forced isolation. In Italy , at least until 13 April, you cannot move if not for urgent business or health reasons, the European Union until 16 April closed its external borders to all non-EU citizens and recommended to avoid any “non-essential” trip abroad, while in the meantime dozens of countries outside the Old Continent have closed their borders. The results were immediately evident on air traffic : the decline began two days after the confirmation of the first case in the Lodi area and according to an analysis that Corriere della Sera carried out on the flows collected from Assaeroporti, since the emergency began from our airports more than 5 million have disappeared 11 of travelers compared to the same period of the year.

WHAT HAPPENS IN ITALIAN AIRPORTS

“The situation is very critical: the epidemic, and the consequent restrictive measures, have caused a decrease in air traffic that oscillates between 96 and 98% », confirms Giovanna Laschena, Deputy Central Director of Economy and Supervision of ENAC Airports . “To take the example of the main port of call in our country, it means that from the 110 thousand passengers per day passing on average on Fiumicino we passed to 3500. ” Less crowded, at the time of Covid 19 the airports that remained open also were completely reorganized to adapt to the new provisions bureaucratic and sanitary: «Now you cannot enter the airport without self-declaration: the police forces check that travelers have a valid reason to move before directing them to check documents and baggage, but also in this case – continues Giovanna Laschena – we had to adapt. For example, if the scanner detects suspicious metal devices, the searches are done only from behind to avoid close contact with the passenger's face . We then prepared signs and messages for loudspeakers that repeatedly remind us to respect the safety distances ». Distances that, when possible, are also respected on board: « On domestic flights one travels only at a distance of one meter from each other and, in the case of repatriation flights, if this distance cannot be respected, there are alternative precautionary measures: a ministerial circular requires companies to ask passengers to keep the mask for the whole trip , to have them fill in a form in who certify that they have not contracted the virus, to measure its temperature before departure (otherwise it is only detected on arrival, editor's note) “. That's how you travel by plane in the time of Covid – 19, but getting on board is not at all obvious, not even for those who need to do it.

THE TESTIMONY OF THOSE WHO TRAVELED

Giulia Grassi, of Milan, just got off a repatriation flight, returned from Las Vegas where she found herself to study: she took more than two days of travel to return to Italy , after waiting a week to be sure of having a seat on an Alitalia flight, with anxiety he jumped all at once from the departure since the companies with which he traveled in the United States have changed until just before leaving the itinerary of flights from New York that finally brought her home. «I went on a very long ride with a flight from Las Vegas to Detroit and then Detroit – New York: in the USA we traveled far apart because we were just under ten in flight but they never did any particular checks such as measuring of the temperature . Everything changed when in New York we went to the Alitalia gate: the gatherings were inevitable during boarding since the flight was full, but we all had a mask, they measured us the temperature before going up, signed forms in which we declared that we had no symptoms, moreover the personnel on board had protective devices. Once at their destination in Turin – after another stopover in Rome – they remeasured the temperature. I travel often, but I will never forget this trip: seeing the empty airport, shops and restaurants closed, the hostesses with protective equipment was impressive “. « Now you travel with great anxiety» , confirms Adele Albano , who recently returned from Sofia with a flight found after several attempts of research, changed last minute with a technical stopover in Amsterdam before landing in Paris where another flight, always Alitalia, brought her back to Rome: “Even in our case the safety distance was not assured, but we all had masks” .

WHAT THE AIRLINES DO

Alitalia flights were the first to be organized in coordination with the Farnesina Crisis Unit to bring Italians stuck abroad and to the front line for emergencies to make a contribution fundamental was, and is, Neos, company of the Alpitour group. Carlo Stradiotti, CEO of Neos , explains: « Our company immediately reinvented itself to go to work where it is necessary and where there are room for maneuver: so far we have repatriated about 21 thousand people , carried over 100 tons of sanitary material. Rotations have already been carried out 99 (round trip flights, editor's note), of which 9 humanitarian flights for the transport of medical material “. All on airplanes rearranged to protect against possible contagions with, for example, screening of passengers departing during check-in operations, monitoring by the crew of the state of health of guests at on board, specific kits for contacting suspect passengers with masks, gloves, alcohol-based disinfectant, sanitizing gel. Despite the moment of deep economic crisis due to the pandemic, each company has adopted stringent measures: Lufthansa , which now offers only 50 daily connections with just 63 of the 763 air planes of the fleet (with intercontinental flights from Frankfurt and daily connections – in the case of Italy – with Fiumicino and Malpesnsa) as well as providing personnel with protective devices and providing distancing measures on domestic and continental flights, to minimize contact ha on-board service reduced : for example, cushions on continental flights and refreshing towels are no longer given, and the drinks service has been interrupted (only bottles of water are served).

ARE WE ARRIVED IN TIME?

Necessary measures, which follow the example of China , the first country affected by the epidemic and the only one that could have inflicted a first defeat of the coronavirus so far. Inevitable, however, wondering if they were adopted on time and just as effectively. Ivan Costariol, who left Shanghai on February 5 , says: “At the time, the alarm was high in China, the epidemic at the peak. At the airport they checked the temperature already at the entrance to the airport and then again with the thermoscanner to the passports . In Russia, where my plane stopped to take me back to Italy (at that time the Italian government had already imposed blocks on direct flights from China, although it did not prevent it from arriving in our country via stopovers, ed.), It rose on board a team with anti-contamination suits to once again measure the temperature, take photos of each passenger to create a database that would make each immediately recognizable in case it was necessary to trace the people who came in contact with infected, before going under another thermoscanner once you enter the airport to wait for the other flight. When I arrived in Italy, on the other hand, they did not make me any checks or quarantine because it was not mandatory at the time: I may have arrived asymptomatic, but no one can know by now “.

READ ALSO

Countries that have closed the borders to Italians