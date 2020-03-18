airbnb-offers-$-1-million-for-anyone-who-invents-the-strangest-home

Fantasy, unusual shapes, unexpected places, immersive concepts, spaces with a story. Airbnb is looking for 10 new home ideas to really finance and build!

We are used to Airbnb houses. We can stay in a castle, in an elephant statue, in a school bus or in a windmill. But this time you can be the next one to see your dream home come true.

Called the “Unique Airbnb Fund”, Airbnb will offer a total of $ 1 million to find and finance the most “unconventional, creative and unique living spaces on the planet” . The purpose of the fund is to allow anyone to design and build an extraordinary home idea and share it with travelers from all over the world.

Features

The proposal must be creative, but it must also be realistic, innovative and have some sustainable qualities: recycled materials, energy efficiency, intelligent irrigation, reduction of waste. It must also serve the community, therefore how space can benefit your guests and neighbors. Participants must own the land where to build the house , or have an existing property that requires a renewal. Proposals must have unique design elements and features, with an unusual shape or style. and social goods. So keep in mind how space can benefit your guests, neighbors and communities.

How to participate?

You can submit your ideas to Airbnb until 15 April and ten winners will receive 100. 000 $ each to help bring their ideas to life. The winners will be selected by the jury by 15 May 2020. For more information or to see the official regulation, consult the website.

The jury

The best entries will be judged by a celebrity jury and Airbnb super host including: Billy Porter, the GRAMMY Award winning actor; Kristie Wolfe, a fervent supporter of eco-sustainability, who designed and built a tree house, a hobby house and even a potato-shaped house and MVRDV design studio.

