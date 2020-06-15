aircraft:-25-open-and-passenger-seats-on-all-seats.-and-the-air-changes-every-two-minutes

Rises to 25 , from today, the number of active airports in Italy. Transport Minister Paola de Micheli signed a decree to rationalize the air transport service, which explains that “the operation of the services is limited to the airports of Alghero, Ancona, Bari, Bergamo – Orio al Serio, Bologna, Brindisi , Cagliari, Catania, Florence – Peretola, Genoa, Lamezia Terme, Lampedusa, Milan Malpensa, Naples Capodichino, Olbia, Palermo, Pantelleria, Parma, Pescara, Pisa, Rome Ciampino, Rome Fiumicino, Turin, Venice Tessera and Verona Villafranca “.

And, from today, the planes in Italy will be able to resume hosting passengers on all seats , provided that they comply with some technical requirements, as indicated in an annex to the decree: the obligation of interpersonal distancing of one meter on board «can be waived if the air on board is renewed every three minutes , the flows are vertical and the filters are adopted Hepa, as these precautions allow a very high air purification “.

The air exchange takes place through the Hepa filters ( High efficiency particulate air ) «which are identical to those of the hospitals and therefore manage to capture and block up to 99, 97% of the microbes present »(According to some companies the percentage rises to 99, 999%, and in this way viruses of 0 are also blocked, 01 micrometers in diameter. Coronavirus sizes vary from 0, 08 at 0, 16 micrometers). Hepa filters must be changed every year and, in any case, checked every six months. But many airlines have decided, in the emergency period, to replace them also every 4-6 months.

IATA, the main international association of carriers, and the aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Embraer) explain that “the air circulating inside is very clean and safe, more than that found in the internal environments like schools, homes and offices “. The aircraft circulation system circulates air at 50% taken from outside and at 50% from inside, but filtered, in the same way for 20 – 30 times per hour . The air you breathe at high altitudes changes every two or three minutes. To think that in hospitals the air is renewed five times an hour, while in homes, schools, cinemas and restaurants once or at most 2.5 times every sixty minutes.

In addition, on airplanes, the air drops from top to bottom , and in this way, according to experts, contagious particles cannot freely roam the cabin. This air flow travels at a speed of about one meter per second.

READ ALSO

Holidays, the pandemic does not block the holidays. The Italians want to leave

READ ALSO

Cinema: “We will not reopen if the mask remains mandatory”