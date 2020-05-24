aisha-romano,-a-new-silvia-facebook-page-appears

There is a new Facebook profile. It is in the name of Aisha S. Romano and is indicated as the new page of Silvia Romano, the young Italian volunteer kidnapped in Kenya in November 2018 and freed after 18 months of imprisonment in Somalia between 8 and 9 May.

In the profile picture you can see Silvia smiling with her head covered and a glass in her hand in a shop of fabrics. The clothes are heavy, it is not a recent image. The only other visible photograph is that of the Blue Door of the Moroccan city of Fes.

Only the image confirms that this is truly the new profile of the young co-worker who converted to Islam. The page is private, therefore Aisha's yes to friendship must come to see all its contents . Among the pages followed are those of the American philosopher Noam Chomsky, the director Oliver Stone and Norman Finkelstein, American writer critical of Israel.

Silvia's old profile had also been subject to violent attacks, but it had also been used by her to thank those who had supported her. “I ask you not to get angry to defend me, the worst for me has passed, thank you thank you thank you” .

The Milan public prosecutor has opened an investigation for aggravated threats after insults and death threats in his comparisons. The girl is going through the period of compulsory isolation after returning to Italy with her family in Milan. At the end of the quarantine, a tighter surveillance service should remain for you given the threats received.

