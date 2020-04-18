al-bano:-«loredana-lecciso-and-i,-together-again»

Family comes first. In times of coronavirus, Albano Carrisi and Loredana Lecciso are living under the same roof the home isolation: for some it may sound like a novelty , for others – the singer's friends – is instead what is known. «I came back with Loredana, the people who are close to me they've known for a while », he revealed to Di Più Tv . “We are spending the quarantine at Cellino San Marco “.

With them there are also the two children, Bido and Yasmine , among the main reasons that pushed Al Bano and Loredana to clarify : «We have overcome the crisis by four years, a strong bond binds us sense of family », he added to the Adnkronos . «I don't deny that we spent tough moments ». Above all, in the public mind, the quarreled on TV of 2005 when the artist was on the Island of the Famous.

Loredana, known six years earlier , said to want to leave him, so Al Bano retired from the game and returned to Italy. Since that day a lot of water has passed under the bridges, with also sudden changes of direction : in 2017 she reveals to Verissimo that “ the story goes on without if and without but”, then in 2018 here is the news of the separation officer, finally thirteen months ago the return together by Barbara D'Urso.

One television appearance which was followed a tender photo on Instagram that suggested a brightening . And it is precisely the images on social media, posted in the last few days by Loredana, that tell the quarantine as a couple in the splendid Apulian estate of Al Bano. Where at the moment, in a separate house, the historic ex-wife also lives Romina Power , waiting to return to California .

«I have never loved to tell my private life, I prefer to talk about music “, the singer-songwriter told the agency again of printing. “But I want to clarify that I never said that Romina and I” we keep our distances “. We have excellent relationships and we work together: she is now here in Cellino and there is also our son Yari , while Cristèl is in Zagreb and Romina Jr. in Ibiza waiting to return to Italy “.

«We still talk every day via Skype». Family comes first.

