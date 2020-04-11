alanis-morissette-and-school-at-home:-«my-children?-they-decide-what-to-learn-»

« Unschooling », or « non-school », a term coined by John Holt in the 1970s. Which today, in times of the coronavirus, Alanis Morissette takes up again to describe the education that he gives to his children during the 'domestic isolation : “I let the children guide the teaching », tells the artist in the cover story of Health . «I enter their eyes and I try to understand from what they are attracted to “.

Basically, there is no teaching plan established, it is the child who approaches independently to a certain topic and the parents become active part of the learning by offering support and study sources : «If you like the program initial is to play with magnetic cards , but my daughter prefers take care of the plants , I tell her it's okay. And I dive with her, in depth , in the topic » .

Alanis and her husband Mario Treadway – who together have three children, Ever (9) , Onyx (3) and Winter (1) – they therefore use their home as a creative space : «I don't know if our model of unschooling is the most correct , but is still based on the non-rigidity . I understand that it is not easy to apply, “adds the artist. «If my son asks me a question before going to bed , I must reply immediately “.

«I can't tell him that we will talk about it tomorrow because, by its very nature, unschooling is h 24 , seven days a week ». There are no timetables therefore, to rule is the rule of the spontaneous curiosity : «When I share this methodology with other people, also very close to me, I often hear that would like to do it, but they just can't. I understand them and I believe that they should not force themselves to apply it ».

On the other hand, “ unschooling is a great commitment ». In times of quarantine , even more.

READ ALSO

Alanis Morissette challenges post partum depression

READ ALSO

Alanis Morissette, family portrait: «Exhausted happiness»