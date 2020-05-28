alba-parietti-and-the-other-stars-without-make-up

The days of isolation are over, but not the selfies without make-up of many famous people. The long months spent within the walls of the house, in fact, have incentivized the stars to strip off handfuls of make-up and scenographic hairstyles to show themselves to the world in a natural version . Without filters, with tangled hair and sometimes wrinkled looks.

After Barbara D'Urso, between addicted make-up who succumbed to charm nature there is also Alba Parietti. The presenter and commentator, just in the last hours, posted a soap and water selfie, preceded by another full figure in which he shows his silhouette at the dawn of the 60 years he will celebrate in 2021.

«next year they will be proudly 60 … I love them I wouldn't leave everyone and deny anyone. They are mine I turned them up, if someone thinks that age is an offense or a deterrent for me, “he writes on instagram.

However, Parietti is not alone. To keep her company in terms of # nomakeup are many other well-known faces , including Belén , beautiful without makeup on the balcony of her house where she enjoyed the first tan.

In his garden, instead, Eva Longoria , portrayed in costume to celebrate Memorial Day. Like her too Demi Moore and Jennifer Aniston , eternal girls without makeup and without deception.

