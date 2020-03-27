albergo-posta-marcucci-donates-a-stay-to-the-medical-staff

«We look forward to seeing you as soon as possible» . This is the invitation of Albergo Posta Marcucci, hotel located in the Tuscan heart of the Val D'Orcia , extended to all medical personnel who in these dramatic hours are fighting on the front line against coronavirus.

The Costa family, owner of the hotel, has in fact decided to give their support by offering the healthcare staff, in these hours at the front between the hospital wards, a one night stay at the hotel as soon as all this is finished . An initiative that goes beyond the fears and uncertainties of a sector, the tourist sector, which is widely affected, and which turns into a dutiful gesture of thanks and admiration . «We would like to donate to these people, namely doctors, nurses and resuscitators who are facing the Covid emergency in the front line 19, a day of hospitality that we want to extend to a family or a companion. Because a day spent in this oasis of peace which is Bagno Vignoni can be a small, great cure-all. Tomorrow too, when everything is hoped to be over “, the Costa family and their collaborators let us know.

In carrying out the initiative, summarized by the claim “We believe in human beings”, Paolo Miranda was involved , nurse with a passion for photography, who has been working in the intensive care and intensive care unit at the Cremona hospital for nine years. He is the author of the photos chosen to narrate this project. Two shots that want to document the work in the trenches and together offer a concrete example of life lived, real, of what hundreds, thousands of people like them live every day in hospitals throughout Italy.

The invitation is valid from 21 June to 18 September 2020 (excluding the period from 06 to the 16 August), from Sunday to Thursday and provides the free of charge of a room, for two people or a family, for one night with bed and breakfast accommodation access to the spa area. The invitation is dedicated to all healthcare personnel who have dealt with the first line of first aid or intensive care, during the booking confirmation phase a copy of the work bag and a work certificate will be requested from the emergency and emergency departments and intensive care of Italian hospitals. Reservations can be made by contacting: albergo@postamarcucci.it

