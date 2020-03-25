albert-uderzo,-the-father-of-asterix,-dies.-he-was-92-years-old

Less than twenty-four hours after the death of the writer Alberto Arbasino and actress Lucia Bosé he also leaves us Albert Uderzo , the Asterix designer, cut short in his sleep by a heart attack in his home in Neuilly. Had 92 years and his disappearance is not linked in any way to the coronavirus. Alberto Aleandro Uderzo, this his real name, son of Italian parents, inaugurated a brilliant career through the creation of humorous and adventurous comics, reaching fame thanks to the series dedicated to Asterix co-produced together with his colleague René Goscinny.

After the premature death of the latter, Uderzo did not stop and continued the realization of the series alone, as if his cartoons could somehow remind him that his friend was always with he. Always predisposed for drawing, at the age of seven he started writing his first stories discovering that he suffered from color blindness: a visual deficit that will make it difficult to paint, but certainly not to draw. And if, just six years later, he was hired by the Société Parisienne d'Édition as a literary and photo editor and proofreader, the meeting that changed him life was precisely that with Goscinny, a French author who has just returned from the United States with whom Uderzo founded Pilote , a children's newspaper that saw the debut of Asterix.

Uderzo maintained the supervision of the saga dedicated to Asterix until the thirty-eighth, entitled Asterix and the daughter of Vercingetorix . Nine years ago he found his heirs in the screenwriter Jean-Yves Ferri and the designer Didier Conrad: the first comic book of Asterix signed by them, Asterix and the Picts, first appeared in 2013.

