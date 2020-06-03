alberto-of-monaco-becomes-an-actor-(like-mother-grace-kelly)

From royal to actor. TO 62 years Albert of Monaco emulates mom Grace Kelly with a cinematographic role. The prince participated in the remake of C ' était un rendez-vous , a short film by Claude Lelouch of the 1976. The original film showed a very fast eight-minute car ride – driving he was the same director – on the most suggestive streets of Paris . In the remake (title: Le grand rendez-vous ) shot in Montecarlo , where the Grand Prix was due to take place this weekend of Monaco Formula 1 (canceled cause coronavirus ), behind the wheel of a Ferrari is there Charles Leclerc . But Claude Lelouch in addition to the F1 driver wanted a prince: Albert of Monaco.



The shootings aroused great curiosity in the Monegasque , who would never have thought of seeing the transformed royal, albeit for a few hours, in the movie star . Just like her mother, the late Grace Kelly, who died in a tragic accident in 1982, who was muse of Alfred Hitchcook , won an Oscar in 1955 and left the world of Hollywood only when married Prince Rainier .



Like the rest of the crew, Alberto of Monaco diligently followed the instructions of Lelouch in the scene in which he was the protagonist and which we will be able to see next June 2 on Canal +1. To keep him company on the set was his nephew Louis Ducruet , a great fan motor racing, and his wife Marie .

For the prince it is the first reappearance – albeit with a mask – in the streets of Montecarlo after his victory against the coronavirus. Last April, after twelve days of quarantine in his palace, the prince, now recovered, drove (driving him) to the summer residence of Roc Agel where he was able to embrace his wife Charlene and the children of five years Jacques and Gabriella . And on Easter day the princess published the first video in which she reappeared, holding her two chihuahuas, next to her husband .

