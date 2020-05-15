albumcoverchallenge:-the-trend-on-tiktok

A few weeks ago on TikTok a new trend has been depopulating: #AlbumCoverChallenge.

How does it work? Choose the cover of an album that represents your mood at that moment and try to interpret the cover.

Yes, absolutely brilliant.

I went completely crazy and now every moment is good to open TikTok and look at the reinterpreted covers.

Could I therefore NOT have shared my favorite #AlbumCoverChallenge ? Obviously not. 3,2,1 … go!

The student in crisis

@ ye.lcn🤡 ## albumcoverchallenge ## albumchallenge ## levante ## perte ## fyp ## foryourpage ## foryou ## trend ## university ## school ## xyzbca ♬ original sound – kellameier

A quarantined romantic

@ itsmearien this trend wins over everything. ## perte ## foryou ## fyp ## albumlookalike ## albumcoverchallenge ♬ Trumpet Sax – lextay _ 40

A woman who one, two

@ blouessom ## neiperte ## perte ## fyp ## foryou ## myssketa ## albumcoverchallenge ## albumchallenge ## mask ## tiktok ## italy ## quarantine ## iorestoacasa # #trend ## viral ♬ Trap Sax – Nish

Sorry, I only have eyes for Netflix.

@ chiarashaini ## perte ## albumcoverchallange ## netflix ♬ original sound – channnndni

The one who had many, many, many reasons to leave her boyfriend. Did I mention many?