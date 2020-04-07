alec-baldwin-and-wife-hilaria,-fifth-child-on-arrival-(after-two-miscarriages)

The smile returns on the faces of Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria . After the two abortions of the 2019, in fact, the couple is waiting for the fifth child . This was announced by the former yoga teacher through a sweet video published on social media: « I let the child speak », he writes in the margin of the clip in which he approaches the belly microphone. « I can't find the words to express how this sound makes me feel».

«I just had the great news that everything is going well and the little one is healthy “, concludes Hilaria, class' 84, twenty six years less than her husband «I just wanted to share it with all of you “. The Baldwin family is therefore preparing to expand even later Carmen , 6 years, Rafael , 4, Leonardo , 3, and Romeo , almost 2, while Alec also has another daughter, Ireland , 23 years, born from the previous marriage with Kim Basinger .

In one of the last public releases , during a gala evening organized by the Natural History Museum of New York, the actor American had not hidden the pain for the two pregnancies ended badly, but had also revealed the need for looking ahead : «It was a difficult moment, but we are united and we support each other », he declared before Christmas . «We want to have another child , but we don't know when”.

Words in line with those expressed on social media of the sweet half, who last year had to overcome two spontaneous abortions , one in spring and the other in autumn. “I am pregnant but the child does not grow up “, he said in April fearing the worst . «Find out from the ultrasound of the fourth month that our baby was gone , it devastated me, “he revealed instead in November. «This time I didn't expect it , it was a shock. Alec and I are still grateful for having four healthy children and we will try again at give a little sister to Carmen “.

