alena-seredova-and-her-third-pregnancy:-“it's-like-it's-the-first-time”

Alena Seredova , 42 years, tells all the joy of a future mother. The former model is expecting her third child. « It will be female ». The first after two males, Louis Thomas and David Lee , 12 is 10 years, both born from the first marriage with Gigi Buffon, today paired with Ilaria D'Amico .

He will be the first child with his partner Alessandro Nasi, and it's a bit like the first pregnancy. «At my age I decided to dive into this new adventure», he explained in connection from his home in Turin with Come to me , « because, since the last child, ten years have passed and I don't remember anything anymore.

It is as if it were the first time “.

“The stork will arrive in June,” he continued, explaining that obviously the Covid emergency – 19 she worries too. He does not yet know if the partner will be able to attend the birth: « I do not know if he will be able to stay in the delivery room with me because it was impossible until now “, he continued,” In Piedmont, then, the situation is still swinging and therefore I prefer not to organize anything “.

For the ex Mrs. Buffon there remains a moment of great happiness after the difficult days of farewell to the footballer, in 2014, when the story between him and Ilaria D'Amico had become public knowledge. « I heard that Gigi was cheating on me on the radio. I was the second-to-last to know. My father found out after me, “Seredova confessed. But in 2015 Nasi, manager of the Agnelli house, arrived in his life, and everything changed: «For me it was like coming home after a long time. It was surprising and wonderful, a gift that life made me. It was worth living this suffering to get this far “, the showgirl said after a year of love with Nasi.

The name of the incoming girl? They haven't chosen it yet. The former model said to keep a list of names from which, during the course of the years, she eliminated those of the people who left her a bad memory: from this list the name of her third daughter will emerge.

