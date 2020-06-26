alena-seredova-and-the-first-time-at-the-sea-with-vivienne-charlotte

Summer has now arrived. And it is first time for Vivienne Charlotte , daughter of Alena Seredova and Alessandro Nasi,

came into the world with a little advance last May, when the coronavirus emergency was becoming less pressing.

And now for the former Czech model it is time for the sea , on the sand of Tuscany. Here she is under the umbrella in the company of her daughter, who had after ten years with the other two, Louis Thomas and David Lee , 12 and 10 years, both born from his first marriage with Gigi Buffon . A beautiful extended family, where the joints work today.

« Sometimes dreams come true », were the first words of the 42 year after birth . She and Nasi have been together since 2015, live in Turin, away from worldliness and spotlight. He, the black and white manager of the Agnelli family, helped her to rebuild after the turbulent divorce from the goalkeeper. « For me it was like coming home after a long time. It was surprising and wonderful, a gift that life has given me “, she told in an interview. And again: “It was worth living this suffering to get here.” Definitely.

