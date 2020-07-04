alena-seredova:-«gigi-buffon-wishes-for-the-birth-of-my-daughter»

The sky is clear above Alena Seredova and Gigi Buffon . The post-divorce storm (2014), the two are carrying on their lives with serenity and mutual respect. Yet another testimony of this came a few weeks ago, when the Prague showgirl gave birth to his third daughter , the little one Vivienne , and the goalkeeper of Juventus had a sweet thought for his ex-wife.

«Of course, Gigi made me the best wishes when the baby was born “, writes Alena on social networks answering some questions of fan. «I breastfed 5 weeks , then I stopped. How do I feel? Despite sleeping very little, I don't miss the energies “, adds the model, who has just completed 42 years and just with Buffon he had the other two children, Louis Thomas and David Lee , respectively in 2007 and in 2009.

« They are wonderful », reveals the Czech showgirl, « help me even at home». In short, if on one hand Buffon turned the page together with the journalist Ilaria D'Amico , Alena has found a smile with the businessman Alessandro Nasi : «The scar c is always, it does not hurt, is healed but there is “, he you recently declared to « Very true ». «Something remains inside me , it would not make sense to do pretend of nothing “.

A past that Alena has no intention of deny , despite the understandable disappointment : «I heard on the radio that Gigi cheated on me “, he told last November at Caterina Balivo . «I was the second to last to find out, after me my father found out ». Now, however, he prefers to focus on beautiful memories: «I have many with Gigi, together with guys we have albums where their dad is “.

«Now I also have other albums, full of happiness “. That also give Buffon a smile.

