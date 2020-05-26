alena-seredova-mother-for-three:-«a-week-of-vivienne-charlotte»

She became a mother for the third time last 18 May, Alena Seredova, and from that day she has not stopped sharing the his happiness with the followers who followed every step of his new life, his love with Alessandro Nasi , the announcement of the pregnancy and, finally, the arrival of the first daughter together, Vivienne Charlotte. The latest (beautiful) image appeared on the Instagram profile of the Czech model is a beautiful family-sized picture, which portrays Vivienne with her older brothers, David Lee , 10 years, and Louis Thomas , 12, born from the marriage between Alena and Gigi Buffon.

The eldest holds the little girl in his arms, who by family tradition already wears the Juventus shirt, the younger, on the other hand, smiles happily on the bed. A shot full of tenderness that soon won over fans of Alena and her new family, full of happiness. In recent days others had arrived, from the one announcing the birth of the girl, to the one with the name, already intercepted through the Instagram Stories thanks to a greeting card sent to the new mother by the Chiellini family. «Vivienne Charlotte», Seredova then confirmed, posing with the last child in her arms and her partner, by her side from 2015.

She and Alessandro approached slowly, who made her smile again after the turbulent end of her marriage to Gigi. « For me it was like coming home after a long time. It was surprising and wonderful, a gift that life has given me “, she told Who in an interview, «It was worth living this suffering to get here».

The suffering was difficult to swallow, the betrayal of the ex with Ilaria D'Amico, learned by radio, by the model's own admission, and the need to maintain relaxed relationships for the good of children, who today in addition to Vivienne also have another brother, Leopoldo Mattia, 4 years old, that his father had from his new partner. No extended family, though. Alena is not for holidays and parties together.

“For me the extended family is not really natural, or rather it is natural if there is no injured person in the group, but if there is someone injured, no. For me we are two wonderful separate families “, he had revealed a few months ago to Very true. The wounds heal, in short, but the scars remain. The arrival of Vivienne, of course, will help her to blend in with the others. A new, splendid chapter of life has just begun.



