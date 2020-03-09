alena-seredova-pregnant:-«it-will-be-female»

The first daughter of Alena Seredova and Alessandro Nasi will be a child. To reveal it, via social, was the same Czech model, publishing a photo with the baby bump, unequivocal the caption: «I take care of you, little one. “ Friends and fans were immediately unleashed, between those who (perhaps) already knew it and who” felt “it. Alena is already the mother of two boys, David Lee, 10 years old, and Louis Thomas , 12, had by ex-husband Gianluigi Buffon, while for his partner Alessandro Nasi he will be the first paternity.

The news of Alena's third pregnancy had come, again via social media, at the end of January. A beautiful shot, the already evident belly: « We. You. When love gives life. Forever », the model wrote, adding, in another post, that the happy event is scheduled for next June.

For the ex Mrs. Buffon it is a moment of great happiness after the difficult days of the farewell to the footballer, in the 2014, when the story between him and Ilaria D'amico had become public knowledge. «I heard that Gigi was cheating on me on the radio. I was the second to last to know. After me my father found out », Seredova confessed to Come to Me in November 2019. «I think I got better after that episode, I was lucky, we still have a balanced family, on both sides, all that you don't kills fortifies you. “

Between Alena and Nasi, manager of the Agnelli house, it is love since 2015. «For me it was like coming home after a long time. It was surprising and wonderful, a gift that life has given me. It was worth living this suffering to get this far », she had said about him to Chi. A suffering from which everyone, afterwards, found new balances. And now all that remains is to wait for the arrival of this little girl, a certain new source of joy.

