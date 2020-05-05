alena-seredova,-the-baby-bump-is-an-«explosion-of-nature»

Alena Seredova for her third pregnancy of kilos so far has taken seven. Yet, in her jeans, with her shirt folded under her breasts, the belly of ex-Mrs. Buffon seems to have never been so big. «Explosion of nature» , wrote Seredova on Instagram, sharing the image of himself, surrounded by trees with his belly on display.

The model, who is expected to give birth on June 2, is beaming in the shot. The smile is open, the eyes bright.

And the anxiety of which he told, the fear of facing a birth alone, without the man he loves at his side (due to the Covid emergency – 19), seems to have vanished in the beauty of the moment. Alena Seredova, former mother of two boys (Louis Thomas, 12 years old, and David Lee, 10, ed ), is pregnant with her first girl. The girl, whose name is still unknown, is the first daughter with her partner Alessandro Nasi , manager and cousin of Lapo Elkann.

Nasi and Seredova met in 2015, after the stormy end of the his marriage to Gigi Buffon. «For me it was like coming home after a long time. It was surprising and wonderful, a gift that life has given me. It was worth living this suffering to get this far “, said the Croatian model , explaining that it took time to trust Nasi, to open up, to once again cradle the desire of a family.

READ ALSO

Alena Seredova pregnant and Alessandro Nasi, 35 weeks of pure joy

READ ALSO

Alena Seredova, the photo of a baby bump and “dad's caresses” Alessandro Nasi