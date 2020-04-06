alessandro-cattelan-is-back-on-the-air:-«with-the-hope-of-doing-(you)-good»

From the other end of the earphones, a child's voice comes. “This is the most beautiful time of my life,” shouts the little girl from the Cattelan house, breaking into the liturgy of a Sunday press conference with her joy as a child, the first that Alessandro had organized on Zoom. Seeing oneself in the days of the Coronavirus is impossible. But Cattelan, who launched # EpccAlive , the social version of the best-known late-show on Instagram, one way found. “Sorry,” she says, while her Olivia's voice fades away in the distance, “For my daughters, quarantine is cool”.

In the lazy Sunday afternoon, Alessandro Cattelan did not bother to slip into the complete ritual. He speaks without a jacket or tie, with a red T-shirt and tired eyes. “I'll be back on the air,” he says, explaining how Tuesday, April 7, at 21. 15, And Then There's Cattelan is ready to debut on Sky in its canonical format: not live from the living room at home, but from a studio arranged in the theater in via Belli, in Milan, where Coronavirus has imposed many and necessary precautions.

«There will be a number of doctors, the White Cross will be at the entrance of the theater so as to measure the temperature and oxygenation levels of the blood of anyone who enters. We will few and those who have values ​​outside the norm will not work, “he explains, telling how he himself is the victim of chance. “If it were to happen to me, if I had to cross the threshold of the theater on Tuesday with two lines of fever, I would go home. I don't know what could happen, maybe Marco Villa would air, “says Cattelan, who will have a small number of people next to him. Few operators, the music of Street Clerk's, nine guests with whom to play the Game of 9 and a “virtual” audience. «We won't be able to have an audience in the studio, but the audience is fundamental for us. For the first episode, therefore, we have chosen to have all the scenes of Parini in Milan connected. In total, there will be more than sixty boys and, if it goes well, we will do it again with other classes, other teams or entities “.

Why exactly the classes of the last year of high school?

«We chose high school because, in my opinion, they represent the group of people who most want to leave. Quarantined children are happy, they don't understand much. I, at forty years old, have already renounced any residual social life, twenty-year-olds want to split the world, take back their future “.

What will happen when everything returns to normal and the public, in flesh and blood, will resume its place in the studio?

«I think then we could keep the public in both its physical and web versions».

# EpccAlive, Instagram substitute for his late show, had a hit Without precedents. What will remain of that experiment?

«I don't think so much. # EpccAlive was an exercise, an outburst of ours due to the fact that we found ourselves stuck at home, suddenly. We needed to keep the editorial staff high, to feel for a reason, to have a purpose. We pulled out the phone and opened the phone book looking for a friend to call. We asked a few people if they wanted to keep us company and so it was born # EpccAlive “.

How did you manage to set up the actual show these days?

«We worked blindly, so to speak. No one has been going to the newsroom before the study was ready. Except for Tuesday, the day of the live broadcast, we will continue to work from home. In the theater, we will be in a hyper reduced formation. In part, we will also find out what we will see on the spot. We will be full of unknowns “.

And the live broadcast is one of these.

«The direct broadcast is something that happened to us between head and neck and we are trying to live it as a resource: it opens up possibilities that the deferred one could not give you. We don't know yet exactly how we will live it, but we are working on some ideas. The home crowd has always made a big contribution to the show and we are trying to set up a bandersnatch episode , in which the audience tells us what to do in the studio through a survey Instagram of thirty seconds “.

How will you choose the guests?

«With the rules that we have set between us. What I would like to pass is that every step of this decision, that of going on the air, passed from the certainty that everyone's health was protected. First of all, we looked for Milanese residents to avoid proposing or forcing unnecessary travel. We are choosing guests with the care that is reserved for the ingredients of a recipe, regardless of the status of this artist “.

Who will be in the first episode?

«Elodie, Linus, who as a runner and owner of a dog has every excuse to go out (laughs, editor's note ) and Paolo Nespoli, in connection from the USA with my house. The astronaut will be the trait d'union with # EpccAlive , then we will also have Jake La Furia, Leo Gassman, Jo Squillo, Annalisa, Federica Nargi and Alessandro Matri, Shade, Martin Castrogiovanni, Fabio Caressa and Ivan Zaytsev “.

Why did you choose to go back on the air right now?

«We questioned ourselves for a long time. We asked ourselves why we are doing it and we answered that it is our job: we want to make the mood of those at home as much as possible. There are people who are sick and people who are well. And, in this mega group of people forced into house arrest, we have agreed that no one can derive disadvantage from an hour of TV. Indeed, if God wants, with this hour of TV we can do good. Also on the radio I continued to do my job. In five floors of Radio Deejay there are five of us. It's surreal, the distances are well over a meter. Everyday life has been destroyed, and the more support points you can give, even if only to foolishly pretend that everything is fine, the better. Otherwise we end up bombarded only with negative news, statistics and alarms “.

What precautions, in terms of register, have you taken?

«We have tried to be respectful, but with a positive disposition. Every bad moment is an accelerator for improvement. Of course, there are many people who suffer and this awareness will not be a consolation for them. But I firmly believe that it will start again: it will be a difficult restart, but it will go again, with a swollen heart “.

Comedy yes or comedy no?

“We have always had multiple registers, we are a program that starts from comic entertainment. The first mission of all of us, if we really can't make people laugh, is to get some air out of the nose of the people looking at us. However, we have always had a little more introspective moments. They are part of my nature, and certainly will still be there. This season cannot be seen in a year without realizing that it was filmed in the middle of the Coronavirus. It is in the nature of this television genre to have a counterpoint on current affairs “.

Did the tv react in the right way to the pandemic?

“I believe that the judgment on TV itself should be somewhat suspended. What happened to us suddenly overwhelmed us and we are not pulling on a program in four and four eight. We were all unprepared, even when the problem was already real, we underestimated it in many. There was no clear reaction. Having said that, however, it seems to me that information increasingly mixes with entertainment and that the real purpose of information is not to inform but to attract attention. We are three year old children who want to attract attention. As long as I do it, patience, it is my problem with my ego. If information does, however the continuous and blind search for sensationalism creates damage “.

How much will the schedule of Instagram live broadcasts influence the language of the future?

«I've been wondering for some time, since before all this overwhelmed us. I wondered how much Instagram can be used not as a minute's entertainment, but as a schedule. However, I find it ungenerous to judge the direct lines of these days. It should be appreciated that they were made to keep fans company. You can see, for example, in Fiorello and Jovanotti, that there is no author or study: it is a bit like spying on chat with friends. However, TV still needs a certain aesthetic: what you watch must be beautiful and our house is not yet enough for now “.

So traditional TV is not dead or dying.

“For now, I believe that the point has not yet been reached with Instagram and social media. Not if you want to give Instagram as a fixed date. The rotation between TV and social media will take place, but not in a short time. But I like the attitude, the spirit “.

And does the spirit manage to keep it high even on quarantine days?

«I am experiencing this period with ups and downs, as everyone thinks. By nature, I try to look to tomorrow and to look to tomorrow better than today. I am living with optimism and hope. In fact, the early days were pleasant. I, who are always around people for work, have appreciated being able to isolate myself a bit. It was almost a little vacation. I enjoyed my home and family. In the long run, however, it has become expensive, but there is much worse “.

It is always said that we will come out better. What will the pandemic leave you with?

«I don't know, I'm reading a lot. I wonder. In particular, I am wondering what kind of relationship, as a country, we have with death. We are still very surprised by the concept of death. It is no longer a taboo, but it is as if death had crept into modern culture as a destabilizing element. As if it had upset the life of man capable of existing forever “.

Is this not the case elsewhere?

«Each country has its own history, its own culture. I have been asked to judge what Boris Johnson or Sweden has done. But they are too far from us. In Sweden, freedom is as deeply rooted as wanting to protect it to truly exceed the value of individual human life. They have another relationship with death, another than ours. Like I said, I'm studying a lot. But, maybe, these are only the pips and that I do before I fall asleep (laughs, editor's note ) “.

At the beginning of the pandemic, he was one of the promoters of the #MilanoNonSiFerma hashtag. In hindsight, how do you rate that choice?

«I still remember the day when Mayor Sala called me to ask me to help him spread a hashtag that had an absolutely positive intent, at a time when doctors said he was worried more than he should. It was not aimed at defending the Milanese who make the aperitif, but who has a business. With this, we will have to reckon: we will have to collect the pieces of people who have found themselves out of work, with a destroyed business, with an investment gone down the drain “.

Did you go too far?

«We are all in the shit in the same way. Whoever sends a message does not do so out of self-interest, but in good faith. We are a strange country: if they set up the world championship of those who look badly at the other, we would qualify for the finals, always pointing the finger at us “.

In recent days, he has also launched an appeal to future competitors of X Factor. How will the casting go?

To answer, it is not Cattelan, but Nils Hartman, director of the original Sky productions. «This is the moment of hypothesis: we will not necessarily go back to the past, proposing the room audition. We will find a different way to tell what is happening. We still don't know which one, but there are unprecedented possibilities on the table. “